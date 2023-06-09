GamingPokemon

Most valuable cards in Paldea Evolved Pokemon TCG expansion

Some of the rarest Pokemon cards in the Paldea Evolved setThe Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG Paldea Evolved expansion set has finally arrived, featuring loads of stunning Scarlet & Violet designs. Here are some of the most valuable cards you can pull.

Following in the footsteps of the long-awaited Scarlet & Violet base set, the latest major Pokemon TCG expansion is Paldea Evolved. It was officially released on June 9, 2023, and features a whopping 279 new card designs to discover.

With so many cards to collect, you might be wondering which ones are the rarest or most valuable. After all, nothing compares to that feeling of pulling a Special Illustration Rare or a fan-favorite Legendary that you know everyone is hunting.

Article continues after ad

What are the most valuable Pokemon cards in Paldea Evolved?

Here are some of the most valuable cards in the Paldea Evolved expansion based on market prices from TCG Player at the time of writing:

NameCardMarket PriceWhere To Buy
Iono (Special Illustration Rare)Iono Special Illustration Rare card$116TCG Player
Iono (Ultra Rare)Iono Ultra Rare card$44TCG Player
Chien-Pao ex (Special Illustration Rare)Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare card$40TCG Player
Dendra (Special Illustration Rare)Dendra Special Illustration Rare Pokemon Card$35TCG Player
Boss’s Orders (Special Illustration Rare)Boss's Orders Special illustration Rare card$30TCG Player
Wo-Chien ex (Special Illustration Rare)Wo-Chien ex Pokemon card$24TCG Player
Tinkaton ex (Special Illustration Rare)Tinkaton Special Illustration Rare card$23TCG Player
Grusha (Special Illustration Rare)Grusha card$22TCG Player
Skeledirge ex (Special Illustration Rare)Skeledirge ex card$21TCG Player
Tyranitar (Illustration Rare)Tyranitar card$21TCG Player

Because this set has only just been released, the value of these cards will likely fluctuate over time – but the list above should give you a good idea of which cards to look out for when you’re opening packs!

It should come as no surprise to see Iono taking the top two spots with her Special Illustration Rare and Ultra Rare variations, as the character has become a fan-favorite in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games.

Article continues after ad

Most of the rest of the list is taken up by Special Illustration Rare variations, as these are usually some of the most in-demand cards in any Pokemon TCG set. Good luck hunting them all down!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

While you’re here, check out some more of our Pokemon TCG coverage below:

Most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever | Best Pokemon cards of all time | Best Pokemon card packs to buy | How many Pokemon cards are there? | Most valuable cards in Scarlet & Violet expansion | Most valuable cards in Crown Zenith expansion | Most valuable cards in Silver Tempest expansion | Is the Pokemon GO TCG set worth it?

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG