Most valuable cards in Paldea Evolved Pokemon TCG expansion

The Pokemon TCG Paldea Evolved expansion set has finally arrived, featuring loads of stunning Scarlet & Violet designs. Here are some of the most valuable cards you can pull.

Following in the footsteps of the long-awaited Scarlet & Violet base set, the latest major Pokemon TCG expansion is Paldea Evolved. It was officially released on June 9, 2023, and features a whopping 279 new card designs to discover.

With so many cards to collect, you might be wondering which ones are the rarest or most valuable. After all, nothing compares to that feeling of pulling a Special Illustration Rare or a fan-favorite Legendary that you know everyone is hunting.

Article continues after ad

What are the most valuable Pokemon cards in Paldea Evolved?

Here are some of the most valuable cards in the Paldea Evolved expansion based on market prices from TCG Player at the time of writing:

Because this set has only just been released, the value of these cards will likely fluctuate over time – but the list above should give you a good idea of which cards to look out for when you’re opening packs!

It should come as no surprise to see Iono taking the top two spots with her Special Illustration Rare and Ultra Rare variations, as the character has become a fan-favorite in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games.

Article continues after ad

Most of the rest of the list is taken up by Special Illustration Rare variations, as these are usually some of the most in-demand cards in any Pokemon TCG set. Good luck hunting them all down!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While you’re here, check out some more of our Pokemon TCG coverage below:

Most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever | Best Pokemon cards of all time | Best Pokemon card packs to buy | How many Pokemon cards are there? | Most valuable cards in Scarlet & Violet expansion | Most valuable cards in Crown Zenith expansion | Most valuable cards in Silver Tempest expansion | Is the Pokemon GO TCG set worth it?

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.