Most valuable Pokemon TCG cards in the Crown Zenith expansion & how to find them

The Pokemon TCG Expansion Crown Zenith includes several stunning, rare cards worth a decent amount of money. Here are the most valuable cards to pull and where to find them.

Pokemon TCG fans are currently transitioning between generations, with Gen 9 Paldea collections releasing at the start of 2023 and the final Gen 8 set dropping on January 20, 2023. The send-off set, Crown Zenith, includes cards from various Japanese sets and a 70-card Galarian Gallery filled with Full Art rares to collect.

While there are plenty of cards in Crown Zenith that players may want to pull just to play or add to personal binders, some also have considerable value. These Pokemon TCG cards include Secret Rares of Hisuin Legendaries and a Secret Rare Pikachu card from the Crown Zenith base card list.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything players need to know about the most valuable cards in the Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith expansion set and where to find them online.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company Crown Zenith ends the Pokemon TCG Gen 8 series

What are the most valuable Pokemon TCG cards in Crown Zenith

According to information on TCGPlayer.com, below are the most valuable cards in the Crown Zenith card list, including the base set and the Galarian Gallery.

It is important to note that because the Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith set is still very new, the value will likely fluctuate in the coming months. Since the end of the 2020-2021 Pokemon Card shortage, pulls from new sets haven’t been as expensive, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth listing for sale.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, special sets like Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith will likely increase in value over the coming years, making them the perfect centerpiece for any fan’s collection.