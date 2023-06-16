Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 151 TCG set revealed: Release date, new cards, more

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 151 TCG set has officially been revealed for the West, with details surrounding new cards and a release date. Here’s everything trainers need to know about it.

Now that the Scarlet & Violet Pokemon TCG expansion is in full swing, fans have gotten a look at multiple sets and expansions releasing in the West.

From Paldea Evolved to Obsidian Flames, Western TCG fans have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming months.

Now, on June 16, 2023, The Pokemon Company revealed the newest special expansion for the Scarlet & Violet TCG series which focuses on the original 151 Pokemon included in Generation 1. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this new special expansion.

The Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet: 151 is set to release on September 22, 2023. Pokemon TCG fans are still waiting on the Western release for Obsidian Flames — set for August 11, 2023.

Fans will have to wait a little over a month after Obsidian Flames releases to get their hands on the 151 special expansion.

New Pokemon TCG 151 cards

While the entire contents of the set are unknown at the time of writing, TPCi has given fans an idea of what to expect from this new Scarlet & Violet special expansion.

According The Pokemon Company’s official website, this expansion will feature over 160 cards. This will include 12 new ex cards like Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise ex, as well as Mew ex.

As the special expansion’s name would suggest, all of the original 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region’s Pokedex will be featured in this expansion. This is notable as this is the first time in two decades that Kadabra will be back in the TCG.

As for the TCG art found throughout the 151 expansion, the website confirmed that entire evolution chains will be completed by a single artist who will capture their unique take on certain Pokemon.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet: 151 expansion prices & preorder

Here are some of the products available for preorder thus far:

Pokemon Trading Card Game: 151 Elite Trainer Box – $49.99

Pokemon Trading Card Game: 151 Zapdos ex Box – $21.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game: 151 Alakazam ex Box – $21.99

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box – $59.99

