Most valuable cards in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion

Pokemon TCG players can already see which cards will be the most valuable and sought-after to pull from booster packs and collections. Here are some of the most valuable cards for the new Gen 9 debut.

Pokemon TCG fans are now welcoming Paldea to the tabletop game with the debut of the Scarlet & Violet card sets. The first expansion, named for the video games that kicked off Gen 9, is set to release on March 31, 2023. However, early information about the new expansion and its card list has many excited for new mechanics and strategies.

Additionally, many players are already looking forward to the beautiful Alternate Art and ex rares that will be included in the first new set for Scarlet & Violet.

Featuring both new and returning species, the stunning illustrations make the cards valuable to collectors and players alike, with some already being valued at over a hundred dollars before release.

Below are some of the most highly anticipated cards for the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion.

Best cards to pull in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion has over 190 cards, with dozens featuring ex and alternate art. Players can even find Tera Pokemon ex cards displaying powerful, Terestallized art of Arcanine and Gyarados.

With a change in booster packs guaranteeing three holo cards, with one promised to be a rare holo or better, the chances of pulling an ex or alternate art rare are more likely than ever. Additionally, there are a wide variety of cards in different rareties for players to pull.

Here are some of the best Pokemon TCG cards players will have the opportunity to pull and their estimated value ahead of release:

Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare – estimated preorder value $125+

Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare -estimated preorder value $120+

Miraidon ex Hyper Rare – estimated preorder value TBA

Koraidon ex Hyper Rare – estimated preorder value TBA

Arven Special Illustration Rare – estimated preorder value TBA

Currently, many of the values will remain in flux until the official release of the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion. Despite this, with so many special illustration cards to collect and new Pokemon to add to collections, players can take a few guesses as to which will be the most popular.

This guide will continue to update as more values become available.

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet expansion will release on March 31, 2023.