Best cards in the Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames expansion

Obsidian Flames is set to introduce some incredible cards to the Pokemon TCG, from Charizard ex to Tyranitar ex, but which ones are best? Here are our top picks.

The fiery Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames expansion is due out on August 11, 2023, and we were recently given the opportunity to get an early preview of the stunning cards that can be pulled from the set.

Whether you’re chasing the new type-shifted Tera Pokemon ex cards like the Dark-type Charizard ex or Electric-type Tyranitar ex, or you’re hoping to expand your special illustration rare collection, there are plenty of great cards to discover.

Article continues after ad

We’ve rounded up our 10 favorite cards from the new Pokemon TCG expansion Obsidian Flames below.

The Pokemon Company

Best cards in Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames

These are our favorite cards in the Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames expansion:

Name Card Tera Charizard ex (Special Illustration Rare) Tera Eiscue ex (Special Illustration Rare) Tera Tyranitar ex (Ultra Rare) Tera Vespiquen ex (Ultra Rare) Absol ex (Ultra Rare) Palafin (Illustration Rare) Ninetales (Illustration Rare) Cleffa (Illustration Rare) Tera Dragonite ex Victini ex

This list was mostly formed based on the designs of each card, but it also takes into account how rare and valuable they’re likely to be upon release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While all four Tera Charizard ‘ex’ cards in this expansion are going to be highly sought after, we’ve only included one design which is our favorite – the Special Illustration Rare.

Article continues after ad

Other than that, it’s the usual mix of Ultra Rare and Illustration Rare cards that make the list, although there are a couple of standard cards that really stood out for us as well.

The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames expansion is released on August 11, 2023. You can check out our early review here.

While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon TCG content below:

Most expensive and rarest Pokemon cards | Best Pokemon cards of all time | Best Rainbow Pokemon card | Most valuable cards in Paldea Evolved | Most expensive Charizard cards | Most valuable cards in Scarlet & Violet expansion | Most valuable cards in Crown Zenith | How many Pokemon cards are there?