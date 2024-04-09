Pokemon TCG: Most expensive ACE SPEC cards 

Excited about ACE SPEC cards being back in the Pokemon TCG? These powerful cards are worth checking out as a collector. Here are the most expensive ACE SPEC cards.

ACE SPEC Pokemon cards were initially introduced into the Pokemon TCG with the Japanese set Pokemon Black & White – Boundaries Crossed expansion set. They were removed from the game years ago, but have just been added back with Temporal Forces and have been popular with players ever since.

To help you keep an eye on the most important ACE SPEC cards as a collector, we’ve picked out the most valuable ACE SPECs to keep an eye on. Some are tournament-legal and some are not, so keep an eye on the set names. We’ve used data from eBay, Collectr, and TCGPlayer to create our list.

Master Ball (94/101)

The Pokemon Company Master Ball (94/101) Pokemon card.

At the time of writing, this version of the Master Ball ACE SPEC card from the Plasma Blast expansion set is the most valuable right now. Prices for this card vary based on quality. However, you can find a decent copy in the realm of $40-50, with top-quality cards going for $80+ in some cases.

It’s a powerful card, that allows players to search their deck for any Pokemon, reveal it, and add it into their deck. It doesn’t have the same limitations that other Poke Ball-related cards have, hence why it’s an ACE SPEC card and limited to 1 per deck.

On top of this, Plasma Blast is a much older set but it still has some fantastic aesthetics. This is a great collector’s piece to add to your collection.

Prime Catcher (157/162)

The Pokemon Company Prime Catcher (157/162) Pokemon card.

The Prime Catcher allows you to swap one of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon with their active ‘mon, requiring you to do the same with one of yours. As you might imagine, this card can be incredibly powerful (and annoying) in a match.

You can find a copy of this card for around $30-40, with some high-quality and graded pieces going for much higher prices on certain platforms.

Maximum Belt (154/162)

The Pokemon Company Maximum Belt (154/162) Pokemon card.

Ever wanted to make your Pokemon hit even harder in a match? This Pokemon card applies a 50+ damage buff to attacks against your opponent’s Active Pokemon ex, excluding Weaknesses and Resistances.

It’s a powerful card and it’s fairly popular amongst competitive players right now. You can find a copy of this card selling for around $13-15 right now, depending on quality.

Aside from the competitive value, this card also arguably has value for collectors who appreciate futuristic, vibrant designs. It’s a great-looking card and could hold value down the line.

Hero’s Cape (152/162)

The Pokemon Company Hero’s Cape (152/162) Pokemon card.

The Hero’s Cape card has arguably the most simple yet one of the most effective ACE SPEC abilities out there. Attaching it to a Pokemon gives it 100 more HP than usual, providing a nice buff that can make a huge difference during battle.

This card is currently selling in the realm of $13-15, with a few copies that are either of a higher quality or have been graded selling for a price closer to $20.

Dowsing Machine (128/135)

The Pokemon Company Dowsing Machine (128/135) Pokemon card.

This card comes from the Pokemon Black & White – Plasma Storm expansion set. It’s not currently tournament legal but it’s still a great card to have as a collector.

You can find a copy of this card for around $8-12, depending on the quality and condition of the card. There’s also a World Championship version of this card kicking around which sells for roughly the same price.

When this card was legal, being able to discard 2 cards in return for a Trainer from your discard pile was a handy ability.

Master Ball (153/162)

The Pokemon Company Master Ball (153/162) Pokemon card.

This card is just the modern version of the Master Ball card which we featured earlier on from the Plasma Blast expansion set. You can grab a copy of this for around $6-8 right now.

It has the same competitive ability, making it a solid choice for players who are hunting for specific ‘mons. This card originates from the Temporal Forces expansion set.

If you want to get the Master Ball ability but don’t want to shell out for the Plasma Blast version or prefer the bright pink design, this is a great card to add to your collection.

In general, ACE SPEC cards are great to have on hand. They’re relatively valuable and can be solid collector’s pieces, and they’re fun to build unique decks around. It’ll be interesting to see whether we get more ACE SPEC cards in upcoming sets like Mask of Change and Twilight Masquerade.

