Tournament-destroying Pokemon TCG deck is only $30 and fans are delighted

The Pokemon TCG release schedule has somewhat of a reputation for being fast and difficult to keep up with. Every month, there’s a slew of new products for fans to dig into, and expansion sets like Stellar Crown come out regularly too.

One upcoming product that’s captured the eye of the competitive Pokemon TCG community is the Charizard ex League Battle Deck that’s due to come out on November 15.

Charizard ex is an infamous deck in the competitive scene, as it is easy to set up, has heavy-hitting attacks, and it can sweep an opponent in very few turns. This upcoming League Battle Deck offers immense power and competitive viability – and it’s only $30, too.

Article continues after ad

The Charizard ex League Battle Deck is described as a “Play Level 3” deck, meaning it’s geared towards experienced players. Alongside the Tera Charizard ex cards, it comes with the ever-useful Pidgeot ex to help set up in the early game and a Prime Catcher Ace Spec, too.

Article continues after ad

The inclusion of the Prime Catcher reprint makes this an absolute must-have for players. This mighty Ace Spec from Temporal Forces allows you to switch one of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon with their Active, and then do the same for your own Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

It’s disruptive and potent, and it also currently sells for around $20 depending on your platform of choice. Price Charting puts an ungraded copy of Prime Catcher at $17.50, highlighting just how valuable the Charizard ex premade is.

The reveal of this product went down incredibly well with the Pokemon scene online. While a few rolled their eyes at the reveal of yet another Charizard product, the beauty of making such a strong deck accessible to players was not lost on the competitive community.

Article continues after ad

One excited Pokemon content creator on X praised the deck as offering “insane value” and highlighted how the inclusion of 4 Buddy Buddy Poffins alongside 3 Charizard ex, 2 Pidgeot ex, and the Prime Catcher made this a premade deck to keep an eye on.

Article continues after ad

Another creator shared a snap of the deck and noted, “There has never been a better time to get involved in competitive Pokemon … This deck has topped tons of events, is chalked full of important cards, and is going to be available for $30.”

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re a brand-new player or a seasoned pro, it’s worth keeping an eye on this product. You’ll likely end up seeing plenty of Charizard ex players at local matches and pre-release events this November.