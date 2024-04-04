What is Pokemon TCG Paradise Dragona?

A brand new Pokemon TCG trademark has been spotted in the wild. Here’s everything we know about Paradise Dragona so far, including what it might be and which ‘mons it might feature.

It’s always an exciting day as a Pokemon TCG fan when a new trademark from The Pokemon Company is spotted in the wild. A brand new one has been sighted by community members for something called Paradise Dragona, and fans are already intrigued.

Before we dive into our theories about Paradise Dragona, it is important to note that at the time of writing, a lot of this is speculation. The trademark has been sighted, but there have been no official announcements or confirmations.

As initially reported by PokeBeach, Paradise Dragona could be the next Japanese Pokemon TCG set on the horizon – lined up for roughly September or October.

Based on what we’ve seen this year already from Pokemon TCG sets and the video games too, it’s possible that we could see some incredible cards featuring ‘mons like Hydrapple, Baxcalibur, or even Archaludon. This set could continue the theme of taking inspiration from The Indigo Disk DLC.

Fans online were fascinated by this potential set release, with some taking the opportunity to theorize about which decks they could build with it and others letting out their frustrations. One Reddit user commented on the news saying, “greaaaat more apple dragon cards T___T”.

Another Pokemon collector shared their thoughts on a Pokemon forum, noting, “Once again, I’m really hoping a good Dipplin, Appletun, and Flapple release alongside the inevitable Hydrapple ex so that the Applin deck can be a thing.”

Stellar Miracle is another Japanese set that should be coming out later this year, just after a potential June set called Night Wanderer. There are lots of incredible releases to look forward to as a Pokemon TCG collector this year and once we know more about Paradise Dragona, we’ll be sure to update this piece.