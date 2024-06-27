Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown: Release date, new Tera-type, everything we know

The next expansion set in the Pokemon TCG release calendar has been announced as Stellar Crown – a Tera-infused set with a number of exciting new cards and potentially meta-changing Pokemon for players to look forward to.

To help you hit the ground running with this set, here’s everything we know about Stellar Crown, including the release date, new cards, and intriguing Stellar Tera-type.

Please note – the set isn’t out yet and has just been announced, so information is subject to change. Check back for more information as we get closer to the Stellar Crown release.

The Pokemon Company Official artwork from the Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown announcement.

Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown will be released on September 13, making it the 7th set in the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokemon trading card game.

Announced via the official Pokemon TCG X account, the set will be coming out after the Shrouded Fable release in August and it’s the English counterpart to the upcoming Japanese expansion set Stellar Miracle.

Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown cards and featured Pokemon

Pokemon TCG fans can expect to find over 170 cards in the Stellar Crown set, according to the official Pokemon news story that accompanied the announcement. This will include:

Over 20 Trainer cards

Over 30 Special Illustration cards, featuring both Pokemon and Trainers

Over a dozen new Pokemon ex cards

Alongside this, there will be brand new ACE SPEC cards joining the line-up with this expansion set release. It’s looking promising for competitive players, as the last few batches of new ACE SPEC cards were seriously meta-defying.

In terms of featured Pokemon, fans can expect to see the official debut of Terapagos ex, alongside Cinderace ex, Lapras ex, Hydrapple ex, and Galvantula ex. All of these Pokemon except Hydrapple will be featured as Stellar Tera-type Pokemon.

Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown new Tera-type

The Stellar Tera-type for Pokemon cards was initially shown off to the world in the Stellar Miracle expansion set, and it’ll be making its debut in English cards with Stellar Crown.

Stellar Tera-typing comes from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, and it acts in a similar fashion to old Crystal Pokemon from the e-Card Series.

This new Tera-type will, in theory, be hard to counter when deck-building as Stellar Tera Pokemon have Attacks that require multiple kinds of Energy to work. Put simply, this means they have a higher chance of hitting an enemy opponent’s weaknesses.

The Pokemon Company Lapras ex (019/102) and Hydrapple ex (012/102) from Stellar Miracle.

On top of this, Stellar Tera-type Pokemon have the standard Tera immunity to being damaged while on the Bench, making them durable and reliable cards.

Stellar Tera-type cards should prove exciting in the competitive Pokemon circuit, giving players a new focus to watch when deck-building. It’s possible that there could be Stellar-oriented ACE SPEC cards in Stellar Crown, but this is speculation on our part.

While you wait for further details about Stellar Crown to come out, make sure to check out the cards that have been revealed for Stellar Miracle so far as we’ll likely see the majority of them in the September release. Lapras ex is looking like a particularly punchy card, as is Talonflame.

