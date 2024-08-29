Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown has “incredibly dangerous” Ace Spec card

Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown isn’t even out yet and it’s caused an immense stir in the competitive community.

Thanks to the Stellar Tera-type being introduced alongside some punchy new Pokemon, this upcoming expansion set is being eagerly awaited by Pokemon TCG players. One card in particular has caught the eye of players who feel that it could be lethal in practice.

Popping up on the official Pokemon TCG X account, the Sparking Crystal Ace Spec was unveiled to the community. Fans were immediately intrigued by the sparkly new card – with some fearing that it could be “broken” in practice.

Sparkling Crystal is simple yet powerful. The full card text notes that when a Tera Pokemon with this card attached attacks, that attack costs 1 Energy less, specifying that this could be for any Energy type. As it’s an Ace Spec, it can only be used once, but it still holds a lot of potential.

Dragapult players were overjoyed by this card reveal, spotting how it could synergize with their existing deck list perfectly. One player shared, “Definitely adding in my Dragapult deck,” and another simply noted that they were excited to see it in action.

Players were fascinated by what this card might look like in practice. A Pokemon TCG player declared, “This looks super fun to play,” while others theorized about which decks might benefit from adding this gem into the mix.

Some weren’t sold on the new Ace Spec, though. One apprehensive viewer shared, “This is gonna be so broken lmao.” Another added, “Oh god Charizard ex is gonna be even more f***ed up.”

Sparkling Crystal does appear to have a lot of competitive weight, so it’ll be fascinating to see how it holds up when it releases. For now, make sure to check out our Stellar Crown expansion set hub and our Stellar Tera-type explainer so you know what to expect when September 13 rolls around.

