Pokemon World Championships 2024: All winners & results

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships were held in Honolulu, Hawai’i, from August 16-18, and played host to some of the most incredible competitors across the franchise.

Featuring competitors across Pokemon UNITE, Go, VGC, and the TCG, Worlds 2024 was a shining example of top-tier gameplay and surprising meta changes. Huge prizes were up for grabs across the board, including top rewards of up to $100,000.

Here, you’ll find a complete recap of the weekend, including the results from every bracket and the World Champion for every game, alongside a summary of how the age divisions work and what each player won during their matches.

Pokemon UNITE

The Pokemon Company Team FENNEL during the Pokemon Worlds 2024 trophy ceremony.

The Pokemon UNITE World Champions for Pokemon Worlds 2024 were FENNEL, winning 3-0 against XoraTigersGaming.

The full bracket for the Pokemon UNITE Worlds event can be seen below.

Placement Team Prize money (USD) 1 FENNEL $100,000 2 XoraTigersGaming $75,000 3 ONIC Rise $65,000 4 FUSION $60,000 5 Talon Esports $45,000 6 CakeKaLok $45,000 7 ZETA DIVISION $25,000 8 Nouns Esports $25,000 9-12 Legacy, DreamMax Esports,

FLUFFY AIMERS, and

Shinn & Ruoday $10,000 13-16 Orange Juicers, TeamMYS,

Issen Aumento, and

Tiburones Rojos $5,000 A full breakdown of the Pokemon UNITE Worlds 2024 bracket.

Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company Yekai0904 after winning the Pokemon Go World Championships 2024.

The Pokemon Go World Champion for the Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Yekai0904, winning 3-1 against Inadequance.

The full results for the top 8 in the Pokemon Go World Championships can be seen below.

Placement Player Prize money (USD) 1 Yekai0904 $20,000 2 Inadequance $15,000 3 MartoGalde $13,000 4 Beelzeboy $12,000 5-6 OutOfPoket, LurganRocket $9,000 7-8 PvpDavid07, rochababyface1 $5,000 The top 8 bracket in the Pokemon Go World Championships event.

Pokemon TCG

Pokemon trading card game follows an age division format, separated into Juniors, Seniors, and Masters. The division age brackets are as follows:

Juniors. The player must be born in 2012 or later.

The player must be born in 2012 or later. Seniors. The player must be born between 2008 and 2011.

The player must be born between 2008 and 2011. Masters. The player must be born in 2007 or earlier.

The prizes are the same across the age divisions, but depending on the winner’s age, they may be awarded in cash, as a scholarship, or as a prepaid Visa card.

TCG Juniors

The Pokemon Company Sakuya Ota was interviewed after becoming Junior Pokemon TCG World Champion.

The Pokemon TCG Junior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Sakuya Ota, winning 2-1 against Logan Bailey.

The top 4 players from the Junior division can be seen below.

Placement Player Prize money (USD) 1 Sakuya Ota $50,000 2 Logan Bailey $30,000 3-4 Gregory Vexenat, Cobey Huh $20,000 Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon TCG Worlds 2024 Junior division.

TCG Seniors

The Pokemon Company Evan Pavelski being interviewed after becoming Pokemon TCG Senior World Champion.

The Pokemon TCG Senior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Evan Pavelski, winning 2-0 against Haruku Umehara.

The top 4 players from the Senior division can be seen below.

Placement Player Prize money (USD) 1 Evan Pavelski $50,000 2 Haruku Umehara $30,000 3-4 Benjamin Hebert, Gabriel Fernandez $20,000 Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon TCG Worlds 2024 Seniors division.

TCG Masters

The Pokemon Company Fernando Cifuentes in the Pokemon Worlds 2024 TCG trophy ceremony.

The Pokemon TCG Masters World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Fernando Cifuentes, winning 2-1 against Seinosuke Shiokawa.

The top 8 placements for the Pokemon TCG Masters division can be seen below.

Placement Player Prize money (USD) 1 Fernando Cifuentes $50,000 2 Seinosuke Shiokawa $30,000 3-4 Jesse Parker, Raz Wolpe $20,000 5-8 James Goreling, Isaiah Bradner,

Ian Robb (DQ) , and Michael Davidson $15,000 The top 8 placements from the Pokemon TCG Worlds Masters division.

Pokemon VGC

In the same vein as the TCG Championships, the Pokemon VGC Championships follow the age division system, meaning prizes will be awarded in different formats depending on the winner’s age.

VGC Juniors

The Pokemon Company Kevin Han after becoming Pokemon VGC Junior World Champion.

The Pokemon VGC Junior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Kevin Han, winning 2-1 against Tatsuomi Shimanuki.

Placement Player Prize money (USD) 1 Kevin Han $30,000 2 Tatsuomi Shimanuki $20,000 3-4 Minato Kodoma, Keisuke Furusho $15,000 Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon Worlds VGC 2024 Junior division.

VGC Seniors

The Pokemon Company Ray Yamanaka after winning the Pokemon VGC Seniors World Champion.

The Pokemon VGC Senior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Ray Yamanaka, winning 2-1 against Luke Kroll.

Placement Player Prize money (USD) 1 Ray Yamanaka $30,000 2 Luke Kroll $20,000 3-4 Min Jun Oh, Michael Vono $15,000 Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon VGC Worlds 2024 Seniors division.

VGC Masters

The Pokemon Company Luca Ceribelli after becoming the Pokemon Worlds 2024 VGC Masters Champion.

The Pokemon VGC Masters World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Luca Ceribelli , winning 2-1 against Yuta Ishigaki.

Placement Player Prize money (USD) 1 Luca Ceribelli $30,000 2 Yuta Ishigaki $20,000 3-4 Michael Kelsch, Seong Jae Jeong $15,000 5-8 Diego Ferreira, Wang Yuxiang,

Navjit Joshi, and Zeng Chenyue $10,000 The top 8 placements from the Pokemon VGC Worlds Masters division.

2024 has been an incredible year for competitive Pokemon across the board, and the next season is already gearing up to be a fascinating one.

