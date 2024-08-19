Pokemon World Championships 2024: All winners & results

Pokemon World Championships 2024: All winners & resultsThe Pokemon Company
The 2024 Pokemon World Championships were held in Honolulu, Hawai’i, from August 16-18, and played host to some of the most incredible competitors across the franchise.
Featuring competitors across Pokemon UNITE, Go, VGC, and the TCG, Worlds 2024 was a shining example of top-tier gameplay and surprising meta changes. Huge prizes were up for grabs across the board, including top rewards of up to $100,000.
Here, you’ll find a complete recap of the weekend, including the results from every bracket and the World Champion for every game, alongside a summary of how the age divisions work and what each player won during their matches.
Pokemon UNITE
The Pokemon UNITE World Champions for Pokemon Worlds 2024 were FENNEL, winning 3-0 against XoraTigersGaming.
The full bracket for the Pokemon UNITE Worlds event can be seen below.
|Placement
|Team
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|FENNEL
|$100,000
|2
|XoraTigersGaming
|$75,000
|3
|ONIC Rise
|$65,000
|4
|FUSION
|$60,000
|5
|Talon Esports
|$45,000
|6
|CakeKaLok
|$45,000
|7
|ZETA DIVISION
|$25,000
|8
|Nouns Esports
|$25,000
|9-12
|Legacy, DreamMax Esports,
FLUFFY AIMERS, and
Shinn & Ruoday
|$10,000
|13-16
|Orange Juicers, TeamMYS,
Issen Aumento, and
Tiburones Rojos
|$5,000
Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Go World Champion for the Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Yekai0904, winning 3-1 against Inadequance.
The full results for the top 8 in the Pokemon Go World Championships can be seen below.
|Placement
|Player
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|Yekai0904
|$20,000
|2
|Inadequance
|$15,000
|3
|MartoGalde
|$13,000
|4
|Beelzeboy
|$12,000
|5-6
|OutOfPoket, LurganRocket
|$9,000
|7-8
|PvpDavid07, rochababyface1
|$5,000
Pokemon TCG
Pokemon trading card game follows an age division format, separated into Juniors, Seniors, and Masters. The division age brackets are as follows:
- Juniors. The player must be born in 2012 or later.
- Seniors. The player must be born between 2008 and 2011.
- Masters. The player must be born in 2007 or earlier.
The prizes are the same across the age divisions, but depending on the winner’s age, they may be awarded in cash, as a scholarship, or as a prepaid Visa card.
TCG Juniors
The Pokemon TCG Junior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Sakuya Ota, winning 2-1 against Logan Bailey.
The top 4 players from the Junior division can be seen below.
|Placement
|Player
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|Sakuya Ota
|$50,000
|2
|Logan Bailey
|$30,000
|3-4
|Gregory Vexenat, Cobey Huh
|$20,000
TCG Seniors
The Pokemon TCG Senior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Evan Pavelski, winning 2-0 against Haruku Umehara.
The top 4 players from the Senior division can be seen below.
|Placement
|Player
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|Evan Pavelski
|$50,000
|2
|Haruku Umehara
|$30,000
|3-4
|Benjamin Hebert, Gabriel Fernandez
|$20,000
TCG Masters
The Pokemon TCG Masters World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Fernando Cifuentes, winning 2-1 against Seinosuke Shiokawa.
The top 8 placements for the Pokemon TCG Masters division can be seen below.
|Placement
|Player
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|Fernando Cifuentes
|$50,000
|2
|Seinosuke Shiokawa
|$30,000
|3-4
|Jesse Parker, Raz Wolpe
|$20,000
|5-8
|James Goreling, Isaiah Bradner,
Ian Robb (DQ) , and Michael Davidson
|$15,000
Pokemon VGC
In the same vein as the TCG Championships, the Pokemon VGC Championships follow the age division system, meaning prizes will be awarded in different formats depending on the winner’s age.
VGC Juniors
The Pokemon VGC Junior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Kevin Han, winning 2-1 against Tatsuomi Shimanuki.
|Placement
|Player
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|Kevin Han
|$30,000
|2
|Tatsuomi Shimanuki
|$20,000
|3-4
|Minato Kodoma, Keisuke Furusho
|$15,000
VGC Seniors
The Pokemon VGC Senior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Ray Yamanaka, winning 2-1 against Luke Kroll.
|Placement
|Player
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|Ray Yamanaka
|$30,000
|2
|Luke Kroll
|$20,000
|3-4
|Min Jun Oh, Michael Vono
|$15,000
VGC Masters
The Pokemon VGC Masters World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Luca Ceribelli , winning 2-1 against Yuta Ishigaki.
|Placement
|Player
|Prize money (USD)
|1
|Luca Ceribelli
|$30,000
|2
|Yuta Ishigaki
|$20,000
|3-4
|Michael Kelsch, Seong Jae Jeong
|$15,000
|5-8
|Diego Ferreira, Wang Yuxiang,
Navjit Joshi, and Zeng Chenyue
|$10,000
2024 has been an incredible year for competitive Pokemon across the board, and the next season is already gearing up to be a fascinating one.
