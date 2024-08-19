GamingPokemon

Pokemon World Championships 2024: All winners & results

Em Stonham
Pokemon World Championships official banner with players and official logo.The Pokemon Company

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships were held in Honolulu, Hawai’i, from August 16-18, and played host to some of the most incredible competitors across the franchise.

Featuring competitors across Pokemon UNITE, Go, VGC, and the TCG, Worlds 2024 was a shining example of top-tier gameplay and surprising meta changes. Huge prizes were up for grabs across the board, including top rewards of up to $100,000.

Here, you’ll find a complete recap of the weekend, including the results from every bracket and the World Champion for every game, alongside a summary of how the age divisions work and what each player won during their matches.

Pokemon UNITE

Pokemon UNITE Fennel team trophy photo.The Pokemon Company
Team FENNEL during the Pokemon Worlds 2024 trophy ceremony.

The Pokemon UNITE World Champions for Pokemon Worlds 2024 were FENNEL, winning 3-0 against XoraTigersGaming.

The full bracket for the Pokemon UNITE Worlds event can be seen below.

PlacementTeamPrize money (USD)
1FENNEL$100,000
2XoraTigersGaming$75,000
3ONIC Rise$65,000
4FUSION$60,000
5Talon Esports$45,000
6CakeKaLok$45,000
7ZETA DIVISION$25,000
8Nouns Esports$25,000
9-12Legacy, DreamMax Esports,
FLUFFY AIMERS, and
Shinn & Ruoday		$10,000
13-16Orange Juicers, TeamMYS,
Issen Aumento, and
Tiburones Rojos		$5,000
A full breakdown of the Pokemon UNITE Worlds 2024 bracket.

Pokemon Go

Yekai0904 Pokemon Go World Championships winner.The Pokemon Company
Yekai0904 after winning the Pokemon Go World Championships 2024.

The Pokemon Go World Champion for the Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Yekai0904, winning 3-1 against Inadequance.

The full results for the top 8 in the Pokemon Go World Championships can be seen below.

PlacementPlayerPrize money (USD)
1Yekai0904$20,000
2Inadequance$15,000
3MartoGalde$13,000
4Beelzeboy$12,000
5-6OutOfPoket, LurganRocket$9,000
7-8PvpDavid07, rochababyface1$5,000
The top 8 bracket in the Pokemon Go World Championships event.

Pokemon TCG

Pokemon trading card game follows an age division format, separated into Juniors, Seniors, and Masters. The division age brackets are as follows:

  • Juniors. The player must be born in 2012 or later.
  • Seniors. The player must be born between 2008 and 2011.
  • Masters. The player must be born in 2007 or earlier.

The prizes are the same across the age divisions, but depending on the winner’s age, they may be awarded in cash, as a scholarship, or as a prepaid Visa card.

TCG Juniors

The Pokemon Company
Sakuya Ota was interviewed after becoming Junior Pokemon TCG World Champion.

The Pokemon TCG Junior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Sakuya Ota, winning 2-1 against Logan Bailey.

The top 4 players from the Junior division can be seen below.

PlacementPlayerPrize money (USD)
1Sakuya Ota$50,000
2Logan Bailey$30,000
3-4Gregory Vexenat, Cobey Huh$20,000
Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon TCG Worlds 2024 Junior division.

TCG Seniors

Evan Pavelski Pokemon Worlds 2024 Winners interview.The Pokemon Company
Evan Pavelski being interviewed after becoming Pokemon TCG Senior World Champion.

The Pokemon TCG Senior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Evan Pavelski, winning 2-0 against Haruku Umehara.

The top 4 players from the Senior division can be seen below.

PlacementPlayerPrize money (USD)
1Evan Pavelski$50,000
2Haruku Umehara$30,000
3-4Benjamin Hebert, Gabriel Fernandez$20,000
Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon TCG Worlds 2024 Seniors division.

TCG Masters

The Pokemon Company
Fernando Cifuentes in the Pokemon Worlds 2024 TCG trophy ceremony.

The Pokemon TCG Masters World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Fernando Cifuentes, winning 2-1 against Seinosuke Shiokawa.

The top 8 placements for the Pokemon TCG Masters division can be seen below.

PlacementPlayerPrize money (USD)
1Fernando Cifuentes$50,000
2Seinosuke Shiokawa$30,000
3-4Jesse Parker, Raz Wolpe$20,000
5-8James Goreling, Isaiah Bradner,
Ian Robb (DQ) , and Michael Davidson		$15,000
The top 8 placements from the Pokemon TCG Worlds Masters division.

Pokemon VGC

In the same vein as the TCG Championships, the Pokemon VGC Championships follow the age division system, meaning prizes will be awarded in different formats depending on the winner’s age.

VGC Juniors

The Pokemon Company
Kevin Han after becoming Pokemon VGC Junior World Champion.

The Pokemon VGC Junior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Kevin Han, winning 2-1 against Tatsuomi Shimanuki.

PlacementPlayerPrize money (USD)
1Kevin Han$30,000
2Tatsuomi Shimanuki $20,000
3-4Minato Kodoma, Keisuke Furusho$15,000
Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon Worlds VGC 2024 Junior division.

VGC Seniors

The Pokemon Company
Ray Yamanaka after winning the Pokemon VGC Seniors World Champion.

The Pokemon VGC Senior World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Ray Yamanaka, winning 2-1 against Luke Kroll.

PlacementPlayerPrize money (USD)
1Ray Yamanaka $30,000
2Luke Kroll$20,000
3-4Min Jun Oh, Michael Vono$15,000
Placings for the top 4 players from the Pokemon VGC Worlds 2024 Seniors division.

VGC Masters

Luca Pokemon Worlds 2024.The Pokemon Company
Luca Ceribelli after becoming the Pokemon Worlds 2024 VGC Masters Champion.

The Pokemon VGC Masters World Champion for Pokemon Worlds 2024 is Luca Ceribelli , winning 2-1 against Yuta Ishigaki.

PlacementPlayerPrize money (USD)
1Luca Ceribelli$30,000
2Yuta Ishigaki$20,000
3-4Michael Kelsch, Seong Jae Jeong$15,000
5-8Diego Ferreira, Wang Yuxiang,
Navjit Joshi, and Zeng Chenyue		$10,000
The top 8 placements from the Pokemon VGC Worlds Masters division.

2024 has been an incredible year for competitive Pokemon across the board, and the next season is already gearing up to be a fascinating one.

