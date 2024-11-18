True to form, Magic: The Gathering Foundations’ most expensive cards feature a mix of staples from the beginner-friendly set. Here’s a list of the cards collectors are hunting.

Magic: The Gathering has gone back to basics with its latest set; Foundations. Filled with a tonne of stellar reprints, as well as new cards to synergize with them, seasoned players are already breaking out some busted combos.

Of course, the real joy of the set is how easy it is to onboard new players. Our time with MTG Foundations Beginner Box proved it was the perfect tool for converting people.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re a long-time MTG fan or just starting out with Foundations, you might want to know just what you’re looking at when you crack a pack. We’ve listed MTG Foundations’ most expensive cards to help you with your collection.

1. Doubling Season Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

Introduced back in 2005 in the Ravnica: City of Guilds set, Doubling Season has gotten the reprint treatment in MTG Foundations. Thanks to this Enchantment’s insane utility in both Token and Counter decks, even standard versions of the card fetch a decent sum.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Foundations, it was selected for a Showcase variant and the Fracture Foil version of Doubling Season is the most expensive card of the set. The hardest part about pulling one is deciding whether you keep it for your Commander Deck.

Price: $334.21

Get Doubling Season Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

2. Llanowar Elves Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

The OG ‘Mana Dork’, Llanowar Elves was part of the very first MTG print all the way back in 1993. It’s received numerous reprints and the latest is in Foundations. You’ll start to notice a trend here and that is that the Fracture Foil variants of Showcase cards will dominate this list.

Article continues after ad

If any card deserved the treatment it was this piece of MTG history and this version of Llanowar Elves is the second most expensive card in MTG Foundations. It’s a must-have for serious collectors.

Price: $302.75

Get Llanowar Elves Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

3. Twinflame Tyrant Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

The first Foundations original on this list; Twinflame Tyrant is a perfect example of the set’s approach to Color identity. Red loves to Burn and this card is built to maximize your direct damage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the most expensive version of this card – and the third most expensive in foundations as a whole – is the Fracture Foil Showcase variant. Definitely keep an eye out for those sparkles when opening packs from the set.

Price: $288.32

Get Twinflame Tyrant Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

4. Herald of Eternal Dawn Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

Another Foundations newcomer; Herald of Eternal Dawn has some of the best text you can see on an MTG card. “You can’t lose the game and your opponents can’t win the game.” What a concept. It’s a card that demands removal and that can be handy for saving your other key players.

Article continues after ad

Once more, the Fracture Foil Showcase version of Herald of Eternal Dawn finds its way into the list of MTG Foundations’ most expensive cards. What a shocking turn of events.

Price: $235.79

Get Herald of Eternal Dawn Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

5. Bloodthirsty Conqueror Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

Bloodthirsty Conquerer made its debut in MTG Foundations as well. Its real value comes from being paired with a reprint of Marauding Blight-Priest for an infinite combo that instantly wins a match.

Article continues after ad

It looks like the design team anticipated this card’s popularity because Bloodthirsty Conquerer got the Showcase treatment. To nobody’s surprise, the Fracture Foil variant is the one to chase.

Article continues after ad

Price: $208.97

Get Bloodthirsty Conqueror Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

6. Day of Judgment Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

Another reprint and one of the most popular options for a boardwipe in MTG; Day of Judgement returns in Foundations. It doesn’t get much clearer than “Destroy all Creatures” and that impact is never more terrifying than in Commander games.

Thanks to its incredible utility and the fantastic artwork of its Fracture Foil Showcase variant, Day of Judgment joins the list of MTG Foundations’ most expensive cards.

Article continues after ad

Price: $179.94

Get Day of Judgment Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

7. Doubling Season Showcase

Wizards of the Coast

In case you were questioning the usefulness of Doubling Season and how much players would want to get their hands on it, even the non-foil showcase made the list. Beating out its shinier counterparts, its well and truly earned its place on MTG Foundations’ list of most expensive cards.

Article continues after ad

Price: $164.08

Get Doubling Season Showcase on TCGPlayer.

8. Progenitus (Showcase) Fracture Foil

Wizards of the Coast

One of the very first Mythic Rare cards introduced in MTG, Progenitus makes its return in MTG Foundations. WUBRG can be hard to build around but the potential shenanigans can be hard to pass up.

Article continues after ad

Progenitus makes a solid pick for a Commander in the infamous five-color combo. Its Fracture Foil Showcase card in the Command zone would be the ultimate flex.

Price: $162.63

Get Progenitus Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

9. Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

The only Planeswalker to crack the list, Kaito sneaks in owing to the fact that he’s the only one with a Showcase card. Naturally, the Fracture Foil treatment is the priciest version of the card.

Kaito’s is a handy tool for flooding the board with tokens and finding the pieces you need. If you can ramp up to his Emblem, you can be hard to slow down.

Article continues after ad

Price: $151.13

Get Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.

Article continues after ad

10. Muldrotha, the Gravetide Showcase (Fracture Foil)

Wizards of the Coast

The cram of the Sultai crop, Muldrotha, the Gravetide has been a popular choice for Commander since its introduction in 2018’s Dominaria expansion. Its Graveyard-focused trickery is back thanks to a Foundations reprint.

Its Fractured Foil Showcase variant has made it one of the set’s chase cards and the last on our list.

Price: $145.99

Get Muldrotha, the Gravetide Showcase (Fracture Foil) on TCGPlayer.