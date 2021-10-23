 Pokemon Sword & Shield players criticize Gamestop over misleading "free" Shiny code events - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield players criticize Gamestop over misleading “free” Shiny code events

Published: 23/Oct/2021 5:30 Updated: 23/Oct/2021 5:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
pokemon-sword-shield-zacian-gamestop
Wikimedia Commons / Game Freak

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players have criticized Gamestop over false claims that you need to buy something in-store to receive a shiny Zacian code, even though it’s part of a free promotion.

Pokemon Sword & Shield players in the US have been able to pick up codes for Shiny Zacian at GameStop stores since October 22.

The promotion is supposed to be free. However, some players are reporting Gamestop employees have been trying to coerce them into buying something to get the code, and they’re not happy about it.

pokemon shiny zacian and zamazenta
Nintendo
Zacian finally has a Shiny form as a part of a free promotion.

Joe Merrick from Serebii.net called out the retailer for making what he described as a “false claim.”

“Already seen people report that some Gamestop stores in the US are trying to make the false claim that you need to buy something to get the Zacian code,” he said.

“To clarify, you don’t need to buy anything. Don’t let them do this to you.”

Players spoke out about the problems they were experiencing on social media.

“Is it free? Because the GameStop employee here told me I have to buy a Pokemon-related item, and the Pokemon website says no purchase required,” Twitter user ‘Blacklight_XIII’ said.

“I went to a different GameStop and received the same answer to buy a product, or I couldn’t get it. I called one further way, and they said none was in stock to check tomorrow.

It seems like the issue is happening in other countries, too. Reddit user /u/Crossbone013 claimed EB Canada, a division of GameStop, also told them they needed to buy something Pokemon-related to receive a code.

“EB Canada made me pay to get a code. They would only give me one if I bought something Pokemon-related,” they said.

“So, I just grabbed a booster pack for $5.”

As several people have pointed out, the official Pokemon website states “there’s no purchase required for this promotion.”

GameStop hasn’t issued an official statement on the situation yet. We’ll update this article with more information if they do.

