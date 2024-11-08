Pokemon TCG Pocket players insist Lapras ex Drop Event pulls are “rigged”

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex Drop Event is well underway, but the game’s community is struggling to get their hands on its rarest card.

Lapras ex Drop Event sees players face off against the incredibly strong water-themed deck, featuring Starmie ex and the stronger ‘ex’ version of Lapras from the Genetic Apex set in Pokemon Pocket.

If players successfully take down this deck, they’ll get a chance to secure a promo Pack. However, unlike the regular Genetic Apex Packs, the Promo Pack A series 1 only features five Pokemon, with the rarest drop being Lapras.

To make matters even worse, players only get one card drop from each, as opposed to the regular 5 from regular Packs. As you can imagine, this makes getting the highly-coveted Lapras EX card incredibly difficult.

“I didn’t even realize Butterfree was an option for these packs,” wrote one unlucky player. “I thought I was just missing out on Lapras ex… eight Pikachu, nine Clefairy, and five Mankey so far…”

We recommend farming the Lapras ex Drop Event on Expert difficulty, as beating the AI on this difficulty gives the best chance of Pack drops. However, even if you do manage to farm Expert difficulty, there’s still no guarantee that you’ll get Lapras ex. This is because the event is locked behind a stamina gauge, which depletes with each victory.

Instead, players either need to wait days for it to completely recover or use Event Hourglasses to refresh the timer. Many players have found that even after opening a lot of packs, they’re still yet to receive the elusive Lapras ex card.

“I have opened 28 packs. This is not a matter of not getting enough packs” wrote one frustrated commenter. “Bro lmao same. 28 packs and no Lapras but hey 9 Butterfree.”

Some players have comically been able to get Lapras ex, but still not managed to snag the common drops.

“You guys are getting Butterfree? For real though, that’s the last promo I need and it’s driving me insane. I thought the Lapras was supposed to be the grail of this set, but apparently not.”

The Lapras ex Drop Event is live until November 18, 2024, at 12:59 AM ET. If you wish to get the best chance of securing this rare card, be sure to check out our Lapras ex Drop Event guide to see the best counter decks.