Shiny Zacian & Zamazenta finally coming soon to Pokemon Sword Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield Legendary ‘mon Zacian & Zamazenta are finally getting their Shiny forms. The Galar region mascots rare variants will be available to Trainers for the first time in the Nintendo Switch RPG.

Despite releasing in 2019, dedicated Sword & Shield Trainers are still trying to catch the incredibly rare Shiny variants of every Pokemon in the Gen 8 title. Unfortunately the game’s mascot Legendaries have been unattainable since launch.

The wait is finally over as Game Freak has announced that Shiny Zacian and Zamazenta are making their debut on the Nintendo Switch. Players will finally be able to get their hands on the Galar region beasts in their alternate color scheme.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Shiny Zacian and Zamazenta announced

First introduced in Gold & Silver in 1999, Shiny versions of Pokemon have since become an obsession for dedicated Trainers. Unfortunately, some characters are “Shiny-locked” such as Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta in 2019’s Sword & Shield.

However, Game Freak surprised fans when they revealed that South Korean players would get the Shiny Galar Legendaries for pre-ordering Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Codes for the rare ‘mon are being distributed form November 19th until December 31st 2021.

On September 28, popular Pokemon outlet Serebii reported that Japan would also get a similar promotional. “Players will be able to get serial codes for Shiny Zacian & Zamazenta if you show staff at video game stores across Japan your Nintendo Switch’s Home menu with Pokémon Sword or Shield. This runs from October 22.”

Serebii Note: Japan to receive Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta for Pokémon Sword & Shield by showing Pokémon Center staff their Switch HOME Menu showing Pokémon Sword or Shield https://t.co/Wo8N0aHtsd — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 28, 2021

While there hasn’t been an announcement for a worldwide launch, Serebii owner Joe Merrick cautioned fans: “Guys remember, just because it’s only announced for South Korea right now doesn’t mean it will not be announced for anywhere else. Patience.”

Guys, remember. Just because it’s only announced for South Korea right now doesn’t mean that it will not be announced for anywhere else. Patience. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) September 17, 2021

At the time of writing, Game Freak has not yet announced plans for a North American release. However, since most Pokemon events usually roll out in Asia first, players worldwide should be getting the Shiny Legendaries within the next year.

Given that many Trainers spend years trying to collect a complete Shiny Pokedex, the beloved Galar mascots will surely be in high-demand once they are eventually released everywhere. And we have to admit, their alternate color scheme is easily one of the best we’ve ever seen.