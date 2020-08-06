Pokemon Sword and Shield: List of every missing Pokemon

While Pokemon Sword and Shield has seen more Pokemon added to the game with the recent The Isle of Armor DLC, there are still a lot that can't be found in the Galar region.
The National Pokedex fiasco was as talked about in the build up to Sword and Shield as the release was itself. Trainers were astonished when it was revealed that for the first time in Pokemon video game history, not all Pokemon could be caught.
Threats of boycotting the game ensued but despite this the Nintendo Switch game performed incredibly well commercially and received glowing praise from many Pokemon fans. In the post Nintendo DS era only Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (whispers of a remake continue to be heard) has outsold Pokemon Sword and Shield.
The teams behind Sword and Shield obviously heard the fierce criticism about the National Pokedex and alleviated somewhat by adding a host of species to the first DLC, The Isle of Armor. While the game still falls far short of the National Pokedex, at least more species are being added.
List of Pokemon NOT in Sword and Shield
Here is the full list of Pokemon that can't be found in Pokemon Sword and Shield:
Gen 1
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Nidoran (Male and Female)
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebell
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seal
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
It's amazing to think that there are still 53 missing Pokemon from Kanto. Dragonite is probably the most notable but it is also strange to think there is a new mainline Pokemon game out there where a Pidgey won't even spawn!
Gen 2
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Crocanaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Crobat
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Aipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Murkrow
- Med
- Misdreavus
- Unknown
- Girafarig
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Stantler
- Smeargle
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
The 54 missing Johto Pokemon represent more than half of the generation. Fortunately, the Johto beasts along with Lugia and Ho-Oh are expected to be released later this year.
Gen 3
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Plusile
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Castform
- Kecleon
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Tropius
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Spheal
- Sealo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Relicanth
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Deoxys
Gen 3 doesn't get much love either. Again, more than half of the 135 Pokemon originating from Hoenn are absent.
The likes of the Bagon and Beldum lines will be particularly noticeable but hopefully they will be added in the Crown Tundra DLC.
With two new Regi-Pokemon coming to #PokemonSwordShield, which one will be your new favorite? ? pic.twitter.com/JA6JVXQXj2
— Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) June 10, 2020
Gen 4
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Ambipom
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Chatot
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Probopass
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
More than half of the Gen 4 Pokemon are also not available. Considering how fondly the generation is looked at these days, this will come as a blow to a lot of trainers.
What would you name a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake? ? pic.twitter.com/cpMZt5KFDA
— Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) July 13, 2020
Gen 5
- Victini
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Teping
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Audino
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archeops
- Ducklett
- Swana
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Alomomola
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Cryogonal
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Meloetta
- Genesect
As a percentage, Gen 5 is one of the better generations when it comes to Galar region representation ‚ just 27% are missing. We don't know the logic behind this or if it was even intentional from the Pokemon Company.
Gen 6
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Furfrou
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Carbink
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
Only 72 Pokemon were added in Gen 6, which would explain why only 31 are missing.
Gen 7
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Minior
- Komala
- Bruxish
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Nihilego
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Celesteela
- Kartana
- Guzzlord
- Poipole
- Naganadel
- Stakataka
- Blacephalon
26 is the fewest missing Pokemon from any generation but with only 86 added it wasn't going to be much more than this.
Upon seeing this list you realize just how many Pokemon are still missing form the Galar region. According to this list there is still 350 that are unable to be transferred. This represents nearly 40% of all Pokemon!
Fortunately many of the missing Legendaries are rumored to be returning as part of the Crown Tundra expansion. However, there are still plenty unaccounted for. It will be interesting to see just how many are included in the Fall DLC.
It could be the case that the National Pokedex will never come to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Hopefully this isn't true, otherwise a lot of trainers will never be truly satisfied with the game.
It is rumored that Pokemon Let's Go Johto will be the next mainline Pokemon game to be released. Those wanting to see the Johto starters and the likes of Ampharos and Houndoom may even have to wait until then.