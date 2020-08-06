Warzone Apex Legends Season 6 Modern Warfare Kaspersky
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield: List of every missing Pokemon

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

While Pokemon Sword and Shield has seen more Pokemon added to the game with the recent The Isle of Armor DLC, there are still a lot that can't be found in the Galar region.

The National Pokedex fiasco was as talked about in the build up to Sword and Shield as the release was itself. Trainers were astonished when it was revealed that for the first time in Pokemon video game history, not all Pokemon could be caught.

Advertisement

Threats of boycotting the game ensued but despite this the Nintendo Switch game performed incredibly well commercially and received glowing praise from many Pokemon fans. In the post Nintendo DS era only Pokemon Diamond and Pearl (whispers of a remake continue to be heard) has outsold Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The teams behind Sword and Shield obviously heard the fierce criticism about the National Pokedex and alleviated somewhat by adding a host of species to the first DLC, The Isle of Armor. While the game still falls far short of the National Pokedex, at least more species are being added.

Advertisement

List of Pokemon NOT in Sword and Shield

Here is the full list of Pokemon that can't be found in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Gen 1

  1. Weedle
  2. Kakuna
  3. Beedrill
  4. Pidgey
  5. Pidgeotto
  6. Pidgeot
  7. Rattata
  8. Raticate
  9. Spearow
  10. Fearow
  11. Ekans
  12. Arbok
  13. Nidoran (Male and Female)
  14. Nidorina
  15. Nidoqueen
  16. Nidorino
  17. Nidoking
  18. Paras
  19. Parasect
  20. Venonat
  21. Venomoth
  22. Mankey
  23. Primeape
  24. Bellsprout
  25. Weepinbell
  26. Victreebell
  27. Geodude
  28. Graveler
  29. Golem
  30. Doduo
  31. Dodrio
  32. Seal
  33. Dewgong
  34. Grimer
  35. Muk
  36. Drowzee
  37. Hypno
  38. Voltorb
  39. Electrode
  40. Jynx
  41. Electabuzz
  42. Magmar
  43. Omanyte
  44. Omastar
  45. Kabuto
  46. Kabutops
  47. Aerodactyl
  48. Articuno
  49. Zapdos
  50. Moltres
  51. Dratini
  52. Dragonair
  53. Dragonite

It's amazing to think that there are still 53 missing Pokemon from Kanto. Dragonite is probably the most notable but it is also strange to think there is a new mainline Pokemon game out there where a Pidgey won't even spawn!

Pokemon Let's Go Pokedex
Pokemon Company
One place you can get all the Kanto Pokemon is in Pokemon Let's Go...

Gen 2

  1. Chikorita
  2. Bayleef
  3. Meganium
  4. Cyndaquil
  5. Quilava
  6. Typhlosion
  7. Totodile
  8. Crocanaw
  9. Feraligatr
  10. Sentret
  11. Furret
  12. Ledyba
  13. Ledian
  14. Spinarak
  15. Ariados
  16. Crobat
  17. Mareep
  18. Flaaffy
  19. Ampharos
  20. Hoppip
  21. Skiploom
  22. Jumpluff
  23. Aipom
  24. Sunkern
  25. Sunflora
  26. Yanma
  27. Murkrow
  28. Med
  29. Misdreavus
  30. Unknown
  31. Girafarig
  32. Pineco
  33. Forretress
  34. Gligar
  35. Snubbull
  36. Granbull
  37. Teddiursa
  38. Ursaring
  39. Slugma
  40. Magcargo
  41. Houndour
  42. Houndoom
  43. Phanpy
  44. Donphan
  45. Stantler
  46. Smeargle
  47. Smoochum
  48. Elekid
  49. Magby
  50. Raikou
  51. Entei
  52. Suicune
  53. Lugia
  54. Ho-Oh

The 54 missing Johto Pokemon represent more than half of the generation. Fortunately, the Johto beasts along with Lugia and Ho-Oh are expected to be released later this year.

Advertisement

Ho-Oh Lugia Sword Shield
Pokemon Company
Ho-Oh and Lugia are expected to be released in the Crown Tundra DLC...

Gen 3

  1. Treecko
  2. Grovyle
  3. Sceptile
  4. Torchic
  5. Combusken
  6. Blaziken
  7. Mudkip
  8. Marshtomp
  9. Swampert
  10. Poochyena
  11. Mightyena
  12. Wurmple
  13. Silcoon
  14. Beautifly
  15. Cascoon
  16. Dustox
  17. Taillow
  18. Swellow
  19. Surskit
  20. Masquerain
  21. Shroomish
  22. Breloom
  23. Slakoth
  24. Vigoroth
  25. Slaking
  26. Makuhita
  27. Hariyama
  28. Nosepass
  29. Skitty
  30. Delcatty
  31. Aron
  32. Lairon
  33. Aggron
  34. Meditite
  35. Medicham
  36. Plusile
  37. Minun
  38. Volbeat
  39. Illumise
  40. Gulpin
  41. Swalot
  42. Numel
  43. Camerupt
  44. Spoink
  45. Grumpig
  46. Spinda
  47. Cacnea
  48. Cacturne
  49. Swablu
  50. Altaria
  51. Zangoose
  52. Seviper
  53. Lileep
  54. Cradily
  55. Anorith
  56. Armaldo
  57. Castform
  58. Kecleon
  59. Shuppet
  60. Banette
  61. Tropius
  62. Chimecho
  63. Absol
  64. Spheal
  65. Sealo
  66. Walrein
  67. Clamperl
  68. Huntail
  69. Gorebyss
  70. Relicanth
  71. Luvdisc
  72. Bagon
  73. Shelgon
  74. Salamence
  75. Beldum
  76. Metang
  77. Metagross
  78. Regirock
  79. Regice
  80. Registeel
  81. Latias
  82. Latios
  83. Kyogre
  84. Groudon
  85. Rayquaza
  86. Deoxys

Gen 3 doesn't get much love either. Again, more than half of the 135 Pokemon originating from Hoenn are absent.

The likes of the Bagon and Beldum lines will be particularly noticeable but hopefully they will be added in the Crown Tundra DLC.

Gen 4

  1. Turtwig
  2. Grotle
  3. Torterra
  4. Chimchar
  5. Monferno
  6. Infernape
  7. Piplup
  8. Prinplup
  9. Empoleon
  10. Starly
  11. Staravia
  12. Staraptor
  13. Bidoof
  14. Bibarel
  15. Kricketot
  16. Kricketune
  17. Cranidos
  18. Rampardos
  19. Shieldon
  20. Bastiodon
  21. Burmy
  22. Wormadam
  23. Mothim
  24. Pachirisu
  25. Buizel
  26. Floatzel
  27. Ambipom
  28. Honchkrow
  29. Glameow
  30. Purugly
  31. Chingling
  32. Chatot
  33. Spiritomb
  34. Gible
  35. Gabite
  36. Garchomp
  37. Carnivine
  38. Finneon
  39. Lumineon
  40. Electivire
  41. Magmortar
  42. Yanmega
  43. Gliscor
  44. Probopass
  45. Uxie
  46. Mesprit
  47. Azelf
  48. Dialga
  49. Palkia
  50. Heatran
  51. Regigigas
  52. Giratina
  53. Cresselia
  54. Phione
  55. Manaphy
  56. Darkrai
  57. Shaymin
  58. Arceus

More than half of the Gen 4 Pokemon are also not available. Considering how fondly the generation is looked at these days, this will come as a blow to a lot of trainers.

Advertisement

Gen 5

  1. Victini
  2. Snivy
  3. Servine
  4. Serperior
  5. Teping
  6. Pignite
  7. Emboar
  8. Oshawott
  9. Dewott
  10. Samurott
  11. Patrat
  12. Watchog
  13. Pansage
  14. Simisage
  15. Pansear
  16. Simisear
  17. Panpour
  18. Simipour
  19. Blitzle
  20. Zebstrika
  21. Audino
  22. Sewaddle
  23. Swadloon
  24. Leavanny
  25. Tirtouga
  26. Carracosta
  27. Archen
  28. Archeops
  29. Ducklett
  30. Swana
  31. Deerling
  32. Sawsbuck
  33. Alomomola
  34. Tynamo
  35. Eelektrik
  36. Eelektross
  37. Cryogonal
  38. Tornadus
  39. Thundurus
  40. Landorus
  41. Meloetta
  42. Genesect

As a percentage, Gen 5 is one of the better generations when it comes to Galar region representation ‚ just 27% are missing. We don't know the logic behind this or if it was even intentional from the Pokemon Company.

Gen 6

  1. Chespin
  2. Quilladin
  3. Chesnaught
  4. Fennekin
  5. Braixen
  6. Delphox
  7. Froakie
  8. Frogadier
  9. Greninja
  10. Scatterbug
  11. Spewpa
  12. Vivillon
  13. Litleo
  14. Pyroar
  15. Flabébé
  16. Floette
  17. Florges
  18. Skiddo
  19. Gogoat
  20. Furfrou
  21. Tyrunt
  22. Tyrantrum
  23. Amaura
  24. Aurorus
  25. Carbink
  26. Xerneas
  27. Yveltal
  28. Zygarde
  29. Diancie
  30. Hoopa
  31. Volcanion

Only 72 Pokemon were added in Gen 6, which would explain why only 31 are missing.

Xerneas Yveltal Zygarde
Xerneas Yveltal Zygarde
Xerneas, Yveltal and Zygarde are just some of many Legendary Pokemon missing from Sword and Shield...

Gen 7

  1. Pikipek
  2. Trumbeak
  3. Toucannon
  4. Yungoos
  5. Gumshoos
  6. Crabrawler
  7. Crabominable
  8. Oricorio
  9. Minior
  10. Komala
  11. Bruxish
  12. Tapu Koko
  13. Tapu Lele
  14. Tapu Bulu
  15. Tapu Fini
  16. Nihilego
  17. Buzzwole
  18. Pheromosa
  19. Xurkitree
  20. Celesteela
  21. Kartana
  22. Guzzlord
  23. Poipole
  24. Naganadel
  25. Stakataka
  26. Blacephalon

26 is the fewest missing Pokemon from any generation but with only 86 added it wasn't going to be much more than this.

Upon seeing this list you realize just how many Pokemon are still missing form the Galar region. According to this list there is still 350 that are unable to be transferred. This represents nearly 40% of all Pokemon!

Fortunately many of the missing Legendaries are rumored to be returning as part of the Crown Tundra expansion. However, there are still plenty unaccounted for. It will be interesting to see just how many are included in the Fall DLC.

It could be the case that the National Pokedex will never come to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Hopefully this isn't true, otherwise a lot of trainers will never be truly satisfied with the game.

It is rumored that Pokemon Let's Go Johto will be the next mainline Pokemon game to be released. Those wanting to see the Johto starters and the likes of Ampharos and Houndoom may even have to wait until then.