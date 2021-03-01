All Pokemon returning in Pokemon Legends Arceus - Dexerto

Pokemon Legends Arceus aims to finally give players the sprawling open-world game they’ve always wanted, but what Pokemon will we be able to catch?

The feudal Sinnoh setting of Pokemon Arceus Legends is home to many familiar faces and there’s sure to be plenty of fan-favorites to catch. The game features new mechanics like a dedicated dodge roll, altered catching mechanics, a revamped battle system, and what looks like a Breath of the Wild-inspired traversal system.

While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes offer a more modernized setting, Legends Arceus aims to send players back into a long-gone era, before Pokémon Trainers even existed. In fact, players are tasked with creating the Sinnoh region’s first Pokédex. Here is every Pokemon in Legends Arceus so far.

Pokemon Legends starter Pokemon

Just like every Pokemon game before it, Pokemon Legends will task you with capturing and training all kinds of Pokemon in order to complete the Pokedex. However, Legends Arceus is set way before the very notion of being a trainer even existed. This means that a lot of the comforts Pokemon trainers have come to expect will likely not be in the game.

Instead, you’ll need to tread carefully as you track down the Sinnoh region’s various creatures. This task would be almost impossible without the help of a loyal companion, so Legends Arceus gives players the opportunity to pick a starter.

The three starters available in Pokemon Legends Arceus are:

Rowlet

Cyndaquil

Oshawott

Not only will these three creatures prove pivotal to your success in taming the land’s Pokemon, but they will also keep you safe from any dangers that inhabit the ancient plains. While Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott may not be the conventional starters of the original Diamond & Pearl games, they are definitely fitting of this feudal era.

Every Pokemon in Legends Arceus (so far)

While Pokemon Legends Arceus will likely include every Pokemon that was previously present in Diamond & Pearl, these are all the creatures that have been confirmed so far. This list will be updated as and when we get more news on the game’s roster.

For now, though, these are all the confirmed Pokemon in Legends Arceus:

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Bidoof

Bibarel

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Riolu

Lucario

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Chingling

Chimecho

Bronzor

Bronzong

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Gallade

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Budew

Roselia

Roserade

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Arceus

So, there you have it! That’s every Pokemon that will be coming to Legends Arceus.

If you’re looking for more Pokemon Legends Arceus news or want to know more about Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes, then head on over to our dedicated Pokemon hub.