Pokemon Sleep Lapis Lakeside event: Start date, new Pokemon, bonuses, and more

Here’s everything we know about the new Pokemon Sleep Island, Lapiz Lakeside, including which Pokemon you’ll find, when it starts, and what you’ll need to do to get there.

The new Island, Lapiz Lakeside, will be available from 3 pm local time on January 24 on the Pokemon Sleep app. Among the Pokemon to appear in the new area are generation 1 mythical Pokemon Dragonite, and its pre-evolutions. To get to the Island, players will need first to research 240 different Sleep Styles.

In addition, a new event will begin just after the launch of the island from January 29 to February 12, and will allow players to encounter some Pokemon only available on Lapiz lakeside.

Which Pokemon can I find in Lapiz Lakeside?

Pokemon Sleep players will be able to find the following different Pokemon during different kinds of sleep on Lapiz Lakeside:

Drowsy Sleep Snoozing Sleep Slumbering Sleep Dratini Ralts Stufful Dragonair Kirlia Bewear Dragonite Gardevoir Gallade

Which berries can I find at Lapiz lakeside?

This will also be the first island to feature Cherri and Mago berries, which are, along with the Durrin berry, Snorlax’s favorites. The berries and their types are:

Berry What does it look like? Type Cherri Fighting Mago Psychic Durin Grass

What’s the research event?

To take part in the new event, players must choose to conduct research on Greengrass isle.

The new event running from the end of January up until February will give players the opportunity to discover Dragon-type Dratini, Psychic/Fairy Pokemon Ralts, and Normal/Fighting Pokemon Stufful.

Pokemon

Players also have a chance to earn Dratini, Stufful, and Ralts Incenses by completing missions. These items can only be used for a week after the event concludes, and only on Greengrass Isle.

When does the Pokemon Sleep event take place?

The event accompanying the launch of Lapiz Lakeside starts and ends at these times:

Start time: Monday, January 29, 4 am local time

End time: Monday, February 12, 4 pm local time.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Sleep’s Lapiz Lakeside event. Check out more coverage of the game below:

