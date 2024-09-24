Where to watch Pokemon TCG Showdown mini-series

The Pokemon Company and Geek & Sundry have announced a star-studded mini-series called The Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown.

In it, Geek & Sundry’s Alison Mattingly will play a friendly match with a celebrity guest while discussing their careers, lives, and (of course) love of the Pokemon franchise. The series will also show off the Stellar Crown expansion, which released on September 13, 2024, giving viewers a new way to experience the game and its latest addition.

The announcement also teases a “special surprise for Pokemon TCG Live players,” giving fans even more incentive to tune in for each episode.

Here’s what to know about Pokemon TCG Showdown, including where to watch and celebrity guests.

How to watch

Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown will be released weekly on Geek & Sundry‘s YouTube channel on Tuesdays at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 11 pm BST.

The three-part mini-series debuts on September 24, 2024.

As mentioned, the mini-series will air three episodes, each with a celebrity guest who will play a friendly match with Mattingly.

Here are all of the celebrity guests announced for the series and the date their episodes will air:

September 24: Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) October 1: Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Reginald the Vampire)

Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Reginald the Vampire) October 8: Abigail Breslin (Zombieland, Scream Queens)

That’s everything to know about The Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown Showdown! We’ll be sure to update this page once the series starts airing to include details like the special bonuses for TCG Live players.

