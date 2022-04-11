Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak suggests biggest roster update “in a very long time”

Eager fans keen for some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news will be keeping an eye on the leaked rumor that the new games are set to add a staggering number of new Pokemon to the already extensive portfolio of monsters.

Any news about Game Freak’s upcoming entries into the Pokemon video game franchise, Scarlet and Violet, is sure to get fans excited – and this new roster update leak will definitely do just that.

Since its 1996 debut, over 900 Pokemon have been lovingly designed and developed for the franchise that has gone on to become a global sensation. True, not all of them have been winners, but they all form a cohesive catalog of imaginative and creative creatures.

With just months to go until the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, leaks are bound to drop, and a roster update leak could be massive.

Scarlet & Violet to add many new Pokemon

According to YouTuber SwitchForce, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will add over 130 new Pokemon to the franchise and it will see “one of the largest new Pokemon selections in a very long time.”

Now, we should stress that SwitchForce is unable to directly reference a specific source, instead attributing the information to rumors from the East that are now making their way West.

The roster update would be comparable to the amount added in Gen 1, Gen 3, and Gen 5, and reinforce the idea that Game Freak are going all out to make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a massive deal.

Timestamp – 4:16

As well as the rumors of the roster additions, the video has suggested that the notion of changing your Pokemon’s type could indeed be real. “You will somehow be able to swap in and out the types of your Pokemon and make them better suited for different battles,” he said.

Not only that, but he also adds that the games will feature extra “regional forms in addition to all these new Pokemon.”

There was also some extra information about Scarlet and Violet’s starter Pokemon and their final forms, but we won’t spoil that just in case.

Like all leaks, this information should be taken with a grain of salt until it’s confirmed by Nintendo or The Pokemon Company, but it’s always fun to speculate what could happen in the new games.