Logo
Pokemon

13 of the worst Pokemon designs of all time

Published: 26/Dec/2020 0:00 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 0:54

by Daniel Megarry
Worst Pokemon Designs
The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon

Not all Pokemon are created equal. While there are plenty of ‘Mon we love, there are also some absolutely terrible designs out there. Here are the worst of the bunch.

There are many reasons why the Pokemon franchise remains a global phenomenon over two decades after it was first unleashed upon the world, but it’d be hard to deny that character design is number one on that list.

After all, what would Pokemon be without Pikachu? Or the original starter trio of Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander? You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t recognize these adorable little creatures.

While each generation brings with it a wave of new and exciting Pokemon, there are always a few designs that feel a little bit… uninspired. These inevitably lead to criticism, mocking, and memes among longtime fans.

We’ve scoured through all 898 entries in the Pokédex to find what we believe are the worst Pokemon designs of all time, ranging from the Gameboy’s Red, Blue, and Green all the way through to the Switch’s Sword and Shield.

Trubbish

Trubbish Pokemon

Pokemon tend to fall into one of two categories: Cute or Cool. Trubbish is neither of those things. It’s a literal bag of trash. As far as the design goes, there really aren’t any redeeming factors at play here; it’s the definition of filler and its evolution Garbodor is just as bad.

Binacle

Binacle Pokemon

We normally love the more weird and wonderful Pokemon designs, but we just can’t get our heads around Binacle. What is it, exactly?

Fortunately, its evolution Barbaracle is pretty cool, but is it worth having to lug this ‘Mon around with you to get there? We don’t think so.

Jynx

Jynx Pokemon

Jynx has always been a controversial design among fans. Some have accused it of perpetuating offensive stereotypes — its skin was changed from black to purple following backlash — while others simply don’t like it because it looks really, really creepy. It’s described as the “Human Shape Pokemon” in the Pokedex, but we don’t want Pokemon to look human; we want them to be imaginative.

Sawk

Sawk Pokemon

There are plenty of fighting-type Pokemon that have a human-like structure, but they mostly balance that out by mixing it with creative design concepts. Sawk just looks like a person in karate clothing — albeit with blue skin — and it doesn’t fit in with the whimsy of Pokemon. Its counterpart, Throh, isn’t much better either.

Exeggcute

Exeggcute Pokemon Go

As far as lazy design goes, Exeggcute may take the top spot. It’s literally a bunch of eggs with faces drawn on them.

One saving grace is the fact that it evolves into Exeggutor, which at least has some thought put into its design, even if it is one of the ugliest Pokemon out there.

Klefki

Klefki Pokemon

The actual design of Klefki isn’t the worst on this list, but we’re still a little baffled by the concept behind it. When you think of cool Pokemon, you think of dragons and ghosts like Charizard and Haunter. You certainly don’t think of the keys in your pocket.

Stunfisk

Stunfisk Pokemon

Magikarp is proof that even a thoroughly useless Pokemon can have a memorable design, and gain a cult following at the same time. Stunfisk just looks weird, and like Trubbish, it’s neither cool nor cute. This is the first of a few fish Pokemon on this list, and they don’t get much better from here on out.

Alolan Persian

Alolan Persian Pokemon

The original Persian is an elegant, classy Pokemon worthy of sitting alongside the leader of a criminal organization, as we saw with Team Rocket’s Giovanni in the original animated series. Alolan Persian is not that. At all.

Many players have dubbed it the ugliest Pokemon in the franchise’s history, and you know what? We can’t argue with them.

Stonjourner

Stonjourner Pokemon

“Pile a few stones together, draw a goofy face on it, and let’s call it a day.” That’s how we imagine the design meeting for Stonjourner went. Aside from being a lackluster Pokemon design, its anatomy is super confusing. How does this thing even walk?

Basculin

Basculin Pokemon

Basculin’s problem is that it’s just not that interesting. It’s basic, it’s ugly, and it doesn’t even have an evolution to make it more interesting. We can’t imagine anyone wanting this on their team.

Cryogonal

Cryogonal Pokemon

Cryogonal does not look like a Pokemon. In fact, we don’t really know what it looks like, other than a bunch of shapes that make up an icy hexagon. We usually forget that this one exists, and you probably did too until you read this.

Luvdisc

Luvdisc Pokemon

We’re sure some people find Luvdisc cute, but it’s a real contender for laziest design in Pokemon history; it’s pretty much a love heart with eyes and a mouth drawn on. It’s also a fish that doesn’t have gills. No, we can’t explain that one either. Luvdisc gets double points for having an equally bad name.

Probopass

Probopass Pokemon

Nosepass was already a strange-looking Pokemon, but its Nigel Thornberry-lookalike evolution Probopass takes things up a notch. If there’s one thing Pokemon don’t need, it’s a mustache. Ever.

For more Pokemon lists, news and guides, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub.

Fortnite

7 best vaulted Fortnite weapons that need to make a comeback

Published: 25/Dec/2020 23:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite best vaulted weapons
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

From the Pump Shotgun to the Star Wars Lightsaber, here are seven of the best vaulted weapons that need to return to Fortnite.

Epic Games regularly updates its popular battle royale with new vehicles, epic crossover skins, significant map changes, and of course exciting weapons to keep things fresh for players each season.

But when the devs give with one hand, they take away with the other. New weapons mean old ones get taken away – a practice referred to as vaulting – and it’s a continuous source of unrest among Fortnite players.

Sometimes vaulting can be for the benefit of the game, helping to level the playing field when certain weapons are too overpowered. Other times, they’re simply not being used enough to keep them around.

But when your favorite weapon gets vaulted it can be incredibly frustrating. We’ve rounded up seven of the most-loved vaulted weapons that need to make a comeback in the future. Chapter 2, Season 6, maybe?

Pump Shotgun

Pump Shotgun Fortnite

Chapter 2, Season 5 was a hit with Fortnite fans, and managed to tempt back plenty of gamers who’d previously given up on the franchise. But one change that didn’t go down too well was the removal of the Pump Shotgun.

The fan-favorite weapon has been vaulted and unvaulted more times than we can count, with the explanation being that it’s used too often for eliminations. The Charge Shotgun is acting as a stand-in for Season 5, but it’s just not the same. Bring the Pump Shotgun back please, Epic.

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Stark Industries Energy Rifle Fortnite

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite brought a huge number of Marvel skins, points of interest, and weapons to The Island. One of our favorites was the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, which features a sleek Iron Man-inspired design and has different stats depending on whether you’re aiming or hip-firing.

Given that the Energy Rifle was so heavily linked to the Marvel-themed season, it’s unlikely we’ll see it make a comeback soon. But there’s always potential, especially if another Marvel crossover happens in the future.

Light Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun Fortnite

One of the major benefits of the Light Machine Gun is its ability to take down enemy structures with ease thanks to its high magazine capacity, making it a great addition to your lineup when taking on squads.

Unfortunately, like the Pump Shotgun, the Light Machine Gun is another weapon that was vaulted in Chapter 2, Season 5. Fingers crossed it comes back soon.

Lightsaber

Fortnite Lighsaber

They might not be the most useful weapons in Fortnite as they require you to get up-close and personal with opponents to deal any damage, but there’s no denying that running around The Island with a Lightsaber that can fend off bullets is an epic prospect – especially if you’ve got a Rey or Finn skin to elevate the scene.

Lightsabers were first introduced as part of a Star Wars crossover, and later made a brief reappearance to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4, 2020. Hopefully, they’ll make another comeback soon – and bring some more Star Wars skins along with them.

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle Fortnite

Assault Rifles are always going to be near the top of any Fortnite weapons ranking, and for good reason; they’re a reliable choice that can fend off both close-range and long-distance opponents. One of the best in class is the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

The gun has a headshot multiplier of x2.0 and a scope that magnifies by 2x, already making it a formidable weapon. But the best feature is the thermal sight, which highlights not only enemies but nearby loot containers too. Sadly, it’s been vaulted for a while now.

Mounted Turret

Fortnite Mounted Turret

Technically, the Mounted Turret is classified as a trap item, but it’s a gun that shoots bullets so we’re including it on our list. While it comes with the risk of overheating, the turret also has unlimited ammo, making it a formidable offense in Fortnite.

It’s a whole lot of fun to use, and the fact that anyone can take command of it once it’s placed only makes it more chaotic. It was overpowered and glitchy, so we can see why it was removed, but we’d still love to see it back on The Island soon.

Rapid Fire SMG

Fortnite Rapid Fire SMG

Capable of a whopping 255 damage per second, the Rapid Fire SMG certainly lives up to its name. It’s one of the best close-range weapons in Fortnite history — even popular streamer SypherPK called it the “most underrated” gun in the game.

Sadly the Rapid Fire SMG remains vaulted for now, but as it’s not linked to a specific theme or season like other weapons in the game, there’s every chance we’ll see it return in the future.