Pokemon announces Scarlet & Violet fixes and fans are underwhelmed

Game Freak outlined the fixes that will launch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update version 2.0.1, yet players are upset that some issues won’t be addressed.

In a post on the Pokemon Community page, developers announced plans to deploy Update 2.0.1 in the first half of October.

The post lists two Scarlet and Violet bugs the upcoming patch will address, one of which concerns the fact that some victories against NPC Trainers don’t get recorded in-game. Consequently, players fail to receive the rewards they’re owed after winning a set number of matches.

Meanwhile, the second issue to be tackled revolves around the inability to transfer select special Pokemon to Scarlet/Violet via HOME if said monsters were added to HOME from Pokemon Go. A contingent of fans believe far more pressing problems demand the development team’s attention.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players demand performance fixes

The Twitter post about the 2.0.1 patch is filled with comments from disgruntled Scarlet and Violet fans, many of them wondering why major issues continue to go unacknowledged.

Since its November 2022 release, the title’s been beset by inconsistent framerates, generally poor performance, and other immersion-breaking technical hiccups. These are the errors that players want fixed as soon as possible.

One person told the Play Pokemon account to inform Game Freak that the listed issues aren’t the primary concerns of most users. “The main issues pertain to the abysmal framerate which make non-animated slideshows look buttery smooth.”

Other replies didn’t hold back, either. “Literally only 2 big fixes????? This game is a coded mess with messed up pokemon textures, unbearable lag, and much much much more,” reads a different response.

Dozens of other comments also mention the disappointing lack of a performance fix. Some have given up entirely, though. This much seems evident in replies like the following: “The performance patch is never happening y’all.”

Of course, all anyone can do is hope that performance-related fixes for Scarlet and Violet are incoming. But, unfortunately, it seems such issues aren’t a top priority at this point.