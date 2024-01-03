Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan shows “amazing” Google Translate names

Fans have come to know and love many of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet characters, especially after the recent DLC, Now, one fan is putting their names through Google Translate to hilarious results.

When it comes to Pokemon, the titular Pocket Monsters are by far the most beloved part of the franchise, the characters usually aren’t far behind. This is especially true of some recent additions from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

The Teal Mask introduced plenty of new faces like Keiran and Carmine, and The Indigo Disk expertly expanded on their stories. Plus, who could forget Arven, and his mission to heal his beloved Mabosstif?

Well, while we’re all familiar with this new crew and their names, one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan is putting a comedic spin on things, by running a few character’s names through Google Translate. The results are great, and range from bewildering to hilarious.

Google Translate skewers Pokemon Scarlet & Violet character names

In a Reddit post, a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan shared their attempts to run several characters’ names through Google Translate, and fans in the comments are loving the results.

Fan-favorite Nemona, becomes “Pulmonary Pressure” while Kieran in a wild twist becomes “He Must Suffer.” There are plenty more, and the results are fantastic, with plenty of people commenting on their enjoyment below.

One person comments below the post, adding, “‘He must suffer’ Stop it he’s already dead” while a further comment adds, “Omg was Kierans one planned or something. Finally, another comments replies with, “idk google translate just hates the kid.”

Other great results include Drayton being translated into… Drayton, while Crispin becomes “Burn.” It’s all rather silly, but it does shine a lot into the thought put into characters’ names. Often the actual names themselves are puns of clever wordplay to help convey the personality of the trainer.

There are plenty of great results in the original post, and we could stare at them all day, but frankly Kieran’s result is the best anyone could have hoped for. The poor guy just wanted a fancy Pokemon, in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC.

