Speechless Pokemon players “hyped” over packed Scarlet & Violet summer schedule

It’s a busy year for Pokemon players – and thanks to a slew of seasonal event announcements, it’s just gotten even busier for fans of Tera Raids, Shiny hunting, and competitive battling.

Announced on the official Pokemon website, the Summer Event Schedule for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been revealed. With events running from July 12 to September 1, it’s looking like a slammed summer for players so far.

Fans excitedly tore into the schedule online in a recent discussion, going over which bits they were looking forward to the most. While there were some complaints, the overwhelming majority of responses to the new events line-up were positive.

One excited Pokemon player declared, “I CAN FINALLY GET A SHINY ALOLAN RAICHU!!” Others were just as excited about the regional variant Shiny, with another player agreeing, “we eating good with this one” and another affectionately dubbing it a “goober.”

Other fans were thrilled about the reappearance of Shiny Gimmighoul, along with other Shiny ‘mons. One shared, “Thank God Shiny Gimmighoul is coming back”, while another simply noted, “Words cannot express how hyped I am about all the shiny outbreaks.”

Some players felt conflicted on the Shiny Gimmighoul appearance, though. One noted, “I’m both excited and nervous for shiny hunting Gimmighoul now. Excited because I missed out on this the first time … but nervous because it’s very subtle and that it’s base odds for 5 star raids.”

As is the case for a lot of community discussions at the moment, many players took the time to speculate about the next Pokemon Presents date based on this schedule.

A player theorized, “Maybe we’re getting a Pokemon Presents in September? With news on PLZA and new SV raids (maybe Shiny Legends)?”

Others dug further into the topic, speculating whether the event line-up had anything to do with Legends Z-A starter theories.

While a Pokemon Presents has not been officially added to the calendar, it’s clear to see that fans are anxiously awaiting the next snippet of Pokemon news. If you’re excited, make sure to brush up on which Pokemon have been confirmed for Pokemon Legends Z-A and what we know about the game’s setting so far.

