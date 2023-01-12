Pokemon Go trainers praise Niantic over Noibat Community Day

Pokemon Go trainers are praising Niantic after the company revealed Noibat will be the featured ‘mon for February Community Day.

Niantic recently announced Pokemon Go’s next Community Day featured ‘mon, Noibat, which will be showcased in February 2023.

The sound-wave ‘mon was previously only available in 10km eggs and during the occasional event as a wild spawn, making it hard to come across and even harder to evolve as it takes 400 candy to do so.

During the upcoming Community Day event, however, fans will be able to catch as many as they’d like, and they’re praising Niantic for the feature.

Pokemon Go fans praise Niantic on Reddit

Soon after the event was announced, Pokemon Go fan Jlinnenkamp20 took to the game’s official subreddit to share their excitement.

“Another Niantic W for 2023! Maybe they are actually listening to us this time,” they said.

With over 3,500 upvotes, it’s clear that the OP isn’t the only one excited about Noibat Community Day.

Fans also took to the comments to share their thoughts on the upcoming event.

“Oh my God, I can finally stop walking him,” one user replied.

Another fan said: “I’m so close to 400 candies so I’m glad of this. I knew if I evolved it I’d find a shiny one so this is perfect lol. Now I can walk something else for candies.”

“My friend squealed from excitement when I told her this was happening,” a third user commented.

It’s not all positivity, however, as many are still calling for Niantic to bring back six-hour Community Day events — but it still seems to be a step in the right direction.