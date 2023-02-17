Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings Special Research tasks, rewards & event ticket

The Primal Rumblings Special Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete and the rewards you can unlock.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn events taking place in February, trainers around the world are automatically being given access to the Primal Rumblings Special Research quest.

If you complete this quest, you’ll be rewarded with a free ticket for the global Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event (February 25-26) that will let you access whatever bonuses are running for that weekend.

You’ll find everything you need to know about the Primal Rumblings Special Research quest below.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the Primal Rumblings Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokemon – 20 Pinap Berries

Catch 5 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokemon – 20 Razz Berries

Catch 10 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region – 3 Golden Razz Berries

Rewards: 2023 XP and 2023 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 10 Poke Balls

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 5 Great Balls

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – 1 Star Piece

Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023 Stardust & 1 Event Ticket

Niantic

Pokemon Go Primal Rumblings Special Research event ticket reward explained

Once you’ve completed both steps of this Primal Rumblings Special Research quest, the main reward you’ll be given is an event ticket for the global Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event on February 25-26.

With this ticket, you’ll be given access to all of the bonuses that run during the global event. We’re not sure what these are yet, but they will likely be things like 1/2 Egg Hatch distance or boosted Incense duration.

You’ll also be able to choose a Ruby Badge or Sapphire Badge, which is essentially your chance to decide which team you’ll be on – Team Ruby or Team Sapphire.

Every hour during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn, the team that completes the most Field Research tasks will influence wild spawns and whether Primal Groudon (Ruby) or Primal Groudon (Sapphire) will appear in Raids.

Once you’ve completed the Primal Rumblings Special Research quest, check out our Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn guide to prepare for the upcoming events.