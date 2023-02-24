Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn habitats schedule & Incense spawns

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn will feature four rotating habitats with different wild spawns, so here’s the full schedule to help you keep track.

There’s plenty to enjoy during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn, from the debut of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to a brand new Masterwork Research quest featuring Shiny Jirachi as a reward encounter.

With so much going on, it’s important to keep an eye on the four habitats that will appear throughout the event, as these will determine which Pokemon spawn in the wild – and they only last for a limited time.

Below, you’ll find the full Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn habitat schedule as well as the Incense spawns you can expect to catch.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn habitat schedule & wild spawns

These are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during each habitat:

Habitat Time Spawns Blistering Sands 10AM-11AM and 2PM-3PM Torchic, Poochyena, Lotad, Nincada, Makuhita, Nosepass, Aron, Cacnea, Numel, Baltoy, and Bagon Eerie Mists 11AM-12PM and 3PM-4PM Ralts, Surskit, Whismur, Meditite, Spoink, Zangoose, Seviper, Chimecho, Absol, Snorunt, Luvdisc, and Beldum Verdant Earth 12PM-1PM and 4PM-5PM Treecko, Zigzagoon, Wurmple, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Skitty, Mawile, Electrike, Roselia, Gulpin, and Swablu Ancient Shores 1PM-2PM and 5PM-6PM Mudkip, Taillow, Wingull, Carvanha, Barboach, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Feebas, Spheal, and Clamperl

Habitats will run from 10AM to 6PM local time on February 18 and February 19. This means you’ll have two chances to experience each Habitat during the event.

How do habitats work in Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn?

There are four habitats to discover during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn and they will rotate on an hourly schedule. This means you’ll get two chances to experience each habitat on both days of the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Each habitat is themed after an environment from the Hoenn region and will feature related Pokemon as wild spawns, such as the Fire-type Torchic appearing in the Blistering Sands habitat or the Water-type Mudkip in the Ancient Shores habitat.

Article continues after ad

Although you’ll get multiple chances to experience these habitats if you play on both Saturday and Sunday, it’s still a good idea to plan ahead for which Pokemon you want to catch during each habitat as they won’t stick around for long.

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Incense spawns

During the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event, there will also be some rare Pokemon that only appear when using Incense:

Pikachu (Brendan’s Hat)

Pikachu (May’s Hat)

Unown E

Unown H

Unown N

Unown O

All of these Incense spawns can be encountered as Shiny variants, with Unown H making its Shiny debut.

Additionally, the two costumed Pikachu are appearing exclusively during the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event, so catch ’em while you can!

Article continues after ad

To get the most out of this event, make sure you check out our Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn guide.