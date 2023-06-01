Pokemon Go spawns continue to frustrate players as Hidden Gems Season begins

It doesn’t look like the spawn pools in the Pokemon Go Hidden Gems season are distinguishable from the previous one.

A fresh season of Pokemon Go kicked off on June 1 with Hidden Gems. Each season traditionally comes with new season rewards, move updates, as well as events that are usually held over a three month period.

These season updates also usually come with updates to the pool of Pokemon that commonly spawn in the open world.

However, some users are expressing frustration that the spawn pools for Hidden Gems look nearly identical to past season.

Pokemon Go’s predictable spawn points frustrate players

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, user Miserable_Waterfall commented that the spawn pool they encountered, which features many Grass-type Pokemon like Tangela, Seedot, and Roselia, looks eerily similar to the pool available in the Rising Heroes season.

In particular, Miserable-Waterfall expressed disappointment and disbelief that Yungoos have yet to be taken out of the pool.

One user agreed with the assessment, stating that the majority of the spawn pool in Hidden Gems is about the same. Another added, “I logged on and the first thing that spawned was a Bunnelby. Goodbye.”

This is not the first time that Go players expressed frustration with the spawn pool of Pokemon. Just last month, several Go players found themselves “bored” with the pool available in the previous season. However, more of the same thus far has further exacerbated these troubles.

The Hidden Gems season officially went live on June 1, but that wasn’t the only other change made. Niantic tweaked the price to the Remote Raid passes, but with a catch. If you’re also looking for some tips, here are a few guides that could help:

