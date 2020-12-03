Pokemon GO’s December 5-star raid boss has been revealed, and its Legendary dual-type dragon Kyurem. Here is everything you need to know to easily defeat the Gen V ‘mon.

First introduced in fifth generation titles Black & White in 2010, Kyurem is dual Dragon/Ice type Legendary. The epic creature belongs to the Tao trio, which also consists of Reshiram and Zekrom.

In December, Pokemon GO players will have another chance of battling the beloved character in 5-star raids. We will go over the best team that will have you taking down the ‘mon in no time at all.

Kyurem December raid times

The Unova Pokemon’s 5-star raid begins on December 1, and ends on January 1st at 1:00PM GMT / 5:00AM PST. While the beast can spawn randomly throughout the day for the entire month, there will be four dates where it is guaranteed to show up.

On December 2, 9, 16, and the 23rd, Niantic will host their monthly raid hour. The start times are from 6-7pm on each of those days respectively, so be ready to jump on in.

Below we will go over the best Pokemon to bring into the battle to counter the Legendary Dragon. While fierce, the dual-type can be brought down with little effort.

Best counters for Kyurem

Because of Kyurem’s dual nature, it has handful of weakness that Trainers can exploit. Steel, Fighting, Fairy, Dragon, and Rock are the main elements that can quickly counter the ‘mon and bring down its health quickly.

Lucario (Fighting/Steel): The wildly popular Gen IV is a great pick going into this raid. Not only does he pack a strong punch with some hefty attack, but his Fighting/Steel type are two of Kyurem’s main weaknesses. Using Aura Sphere will take a chunk of its health.

Metagross (Steel/Psychic): Metagross is another amazing option as it will hit the Legendary hard, especially with the Steel move Bullet Punch. Trainers who have the Gen III character's Legacy move Meteor Mash will do incredible damage.

Dialga (Steel/Dragon): Like Lucario, the Gen IV Dragon will hurt Kyurem on two fronts with its Steel & Dragon advantage. We recommend using Metal Claw and Draco Meteor or Dragon Breath for maximum damage.

Zekrom (Dragon/Electric): While the Unova Legendary's Electric type isn't ideal for Kyurem, its Dragon moves are incredibly strong. Both Dragon Breath and Outrage are good way to take down its health.

Machamp: (Fighting): Not every Trainer is going to have some of the more rare monsters listed above. Machamp's Counter & Bullet Punch make it a perfectly capable counter to the Legendary creature.

Conkeldurr (Fighting): The Gen V Fighting type is already popular with its Counter and Dynamic Punch moves. The moves are a perfect exploit for Kyurem's weakness.

Togekiss (Fairy): While most will focus on Fighting and Steel first, let's not forget about Fairy's advantage over Ice/Dragon. The Gen IV character can chip away at the Dragon's health using either Charm or Dazzling Gleam.

As stated above, Kyurem’s 5-star Raid battles will last the entire month of December. However, remember its final day is the first day of 2021, so don’t sleep on this epic boss.

Niantic is also kicking off the winter holidays with the Battle League Season 6 and the Holiday Cup. Tune in to Dexerto for more strategies on how to beat GO’s future competitions and events.