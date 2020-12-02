 Pokemon Go Kalos Celebration Event - all research tasks & rewards - Dexerto
Pokemon Go Kalos Celebration Event – all research tasks & rewards

Published: 2/Dec/2020 16:50

by Daniel Megarry
Niantic

Gen 6 is finally coming to Pokemon Go in December, and there’s a special Celebration Event to mark the occasion. Here’s how to complete the tasks and get those rewards.

Since its debut in 2016, Pokemon Go has gradually introduced species from the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar regions.

Now, it’s the turn of Kalos, the region that first appeared in Pokemon X & Y on the Nintendo 3DS.

To celebrate their arrival, Niantic have launched a special event that runs for a limited time and will see the likes of Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat appear more frequently in the wild to increase your chances of catching them.

Pokemon Company
Players can now find Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie in Pokemon Go

The celebration also includes an event-exclusive timed research quest that rewards players with XP and a variety of items including Venasaur Mega Energy, Blastoise Mega Energy, and Charizard Mega Energy.

Pokemon Go Kalos Event dates and times

Like all special events in Pokemon Go, the Kalos Celebration Event will only be around for a limited time. It begins on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10 AM local time, and runs until Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

This means that you’ll need to complete the timed research quest tasks before the event ends, or you’ll risk missing out on any rewards you haven’t managed to grab yet.

Kalos Event timed research tasks and rewards

The research quest consists of six steps, with rewards offered for each individual task as well as an overall reward for completing each step.

Below you’ll find the tasks and rewards for the Kalos Celebration Event timed research quest:

Kalos Celebration Event Step 1

  • Transfer five Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls
  • Catch a Fletchling – 600 XP
  • Give your buddy three treats – 600 Stardust

Rewards: 800 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Charizard Mega Energy

Kalos Celebration Event Step 2

  • Power up a Pokemon five times – 10 PokeBalls
  • Catch a Litleo – 5 Hyper Potions
  • Use five berries to help catch Pokemon – 5 Revive

Rewards: 800 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Charizard Mega Energy

Kalos Celebration Event Step 3

  • Catch 10 Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls
  • Catch a Chespin – 30 Venasaur Mega Energy
  • Make five Nice Throws – 10 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 100 XP, 750 Stardust, and 15 Charizard Mega Energy

Kalos Celebration Event Step 4

  • Catch 15 Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls
  • Catch a Fennekin – 30 Charizard Mega Energy
  • Make seven Nice Throws – 10 Razz Berries

Rewards: 1000 XP, 750 Stardust, and 15 Charizard Mega Energy

Kalos Celebration Event Step 5

  • Catch 20 Pokemon – 15 PokeBalls
  • Catch a Froakie – 30 Blastoise Mega Energy
  • Make seven Great Throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1000 XP, 750 Stardust, and 15 Charizard Mega Energy

Kalos Celebration Event Step 6

  • Claim reward – 1000 XP
  • Claim reward – 1000 XP
  • Claim reward – 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust, and 1 Lucky Egg

Pokemon Go Kalos Celebration Event
Niantic
Generation 6 is finally coming to Pokemon Go in December

Kalos Event field research tasks and rewards

There are also exclusive field research tasks for players to complete. These can be accessed from spinning PokeStops. Below you’ll find the three field research tasks and their rewards.

  • Catch three Normal-type Pokemon – Bunnelby reward
  • Catch five Flying-type Pokemon – Fletchling reward
  • Catch seven Fire-type Pokemon – Litleo reward

Remember, you’ll need to complete all of these tasks by 10 PM local time on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, if you want to bag all of those rewards. Good luck, trainers!

You can follow the latest Pokemon Go Kalos event leaks, updates, and new generation additions over on our Pokemon Go page.
