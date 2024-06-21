Blade Ball codes for free Tickets, Spins, more (June 2024)

Here’s every Blade Ball code for free rewards like Tickets, Spins, Boosts, and more for you to redeem in June 2024.

Roblox Blade Ball codes can help you get tons of important resources that can speed up your progress and give you an advantage over your opponents.

These redeemable codes eliminate the need for grinding, which can save you a lot of time. So, here are the latest Blade Ball codes in June 2024.

Active Blade Ball codes for June 2024

Here are all the active codes for Blade Ball:

REBIRTHLTM – Rebirth Ticket

– Rebirth Ticket DRAGONS – Dragon Ticket

– Dragon Ticket GOODVSEVIL – Spin

– Spin GIVEMELUCK – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost GOODVSEVILMODE – VIP Ticket

– VIP Ticket BATTLEROYALE – Storm Ticket

– Storm Ticket ENERGYSWORDS – Rewards

– Rewards FREESPINS – Spin

– Spin ROBLOXCLASSIC – Ticket

– Ticket FROGS – Spin

– Spin RNGEMOTES – Spin

– Spin DUNGEONSRELEASE – x50 Dungeon Runes

– x50 Dungeon Runes 2BTHANKS – Spin

Wiggity. Blade Ball codes can help you progress faster.

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

To redeem a code in Blade Ball, follow these steps:

Launch Blade Ball on Roblox Click on Extra. Click on the Codes button under it. Type your code in the box that appears and click on the tick mark. Enjoy your rewards.

All expired Blade Ball codes

Here’s every Blade Ball code that doesn’t work any more:

LUNARNEWYEAR

10000LIKES

200KLIKES

1MLIKES

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

SERPENT_HYPE

FREEHOURLY

ZEROGRAVITY

TOURNAMENTSW

50000LIKES

FALLINGLTM

10KFOLLOWERZ

ThxForSupport

1000LIKES

MERRYXMAS

ELEMENTSPIN

UPDATETHREE

UPD250COINS

LAVAFLOOR

SITDOWN

WINTERSPIN

SENTINELSREVENGE

5000LIKES

RRRANKEDDD

LIVEEVENTS

500K

EASTERHYPE

HAPPYNEWYEAR

FORTUNE

3MLIKES

VISITS_TY

UPDATE.DAY

HOTDOG10K

HALLOWEEN

1BVISITSTHANKS

1.5BTHANKS

WEEK4

SORRY4DELAY

GALAXYSEASON

As more codes become available, the older ones may expire, and whenever that happens, we’ll be sure to update this article, so make sure you bookmark it.

That’s everything you need to know about Blade Ball codes on Roblox for June 2024.

