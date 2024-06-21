Blade Ball codes for free Tickets, Spins, more (June 2024)Wiggity.
Here’s every Blade Ball code for free rewards like Tickets, Spins, Boosts, and more for you to redeem in June 2024.
Roblox Blade Ball codes can help you get tons of important resources that can speed up your progress and give you an advantage over your opponents.
These redeemable codes eliminate the need for grinding, which can save you a lot of time. So, here are the latest Blade Ball codes in June 2024.
Active Blade Ball codes for June 2024
Here are all the active codes for Blade Ball:
- REBIRTHLTM – Rebirth Ticket
- DRAGONS – Dragon Ticket
- GOODVSEVIL – Spin
- GIVEMELUCK – Luck Boost
- GOODVSEVILMODE – VIP Ticket
- BATTLEROYALE – Storm Ticket
- ENERGYSWORDS – Rewards
- FREESPINS – Spin
- ROBLOXCLASSIC – Ticket
- FROGS – Spin
- RNGEMOTES – Spin
- DUNGEONSRELEASE – x50 Dungeon Runes
- 2BTHANKS – Spin
How to redeem Blade Ball codes
To redeem a code in Blade Ball, follow these steps:
- Launch Blade Ball on Roblox
- Click on Extra.
- Click on the Codes button under it.
- Type your code in the box that appears and click on the tick mark.
- Enjoy your rewards.
All expired Blade Ball codes
Here’s every Blade Ball code that doesn’t work any more:
- LUNARNEWYEAR
- 10000LIKES
- 200KLIKES
- 1MLIKES
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN
- SERPENT_HYPE
- FREEHOURLY
- ZEROGRAVITY
- TOURNAMENTSW
- 50000LIKES
- FALLINGLTM
- 10KFOLLOWERZ
- ThxForSupport
- 1000LIKES
- MERRYXMAS
- ELEMENTSPIN
- UPDATETHREE
- UPD250COINS
- LAVAFLOOR
- SITDOWN
- WINTERSPIN
- SENTINELSREVENGE
- 5000LIKES
- RRRANKEDDD
- LIVEEVENTS
- 500K
- EASTERHYPE
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- FORTUNE
- 3MLIKES
- VISITS_TY
- UPDATE.DAY
- HOTDOG10K
- HALLOWEEN
- 1BVISITSTHANKS
- 1.5BTHANKS
- WEEK4
- SORRY4DELAY
- GALAXYSEASON
As more codes become available, the older ones may expire, and whenever that happens, we’ll be sure to update this article, so make sure you bookmark it.
That’s everything you need to know about Blade Ball codes on Roblox for June 2024.
For more about the gaming platform, here are the best scary Roblox games, all Roblox promo codes, a list of all Roblox codes, as well as the best Roblox games.