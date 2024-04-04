NU Carnival codes (April 2024): Free Gems & Coins

Rake in free Gems, Coins, Boosts, and more with the latest NU Carnival codes to unlock new allies and max out the intimacy levels. Here are all the codes for April 2024.

NU Carnival is a mobile RPG by DarkWind Ltd. featuring stunning characters with unique abilities. Apart from being captivating, these allies can hold their own in battles against the elemental spirits. It’s up to you to form a formidable team and save the Klien continent.

But to do so, you will need resources like Gems, Coins, and much more. Luckily, we have all the NU Carnival codes with free goodies for you. So hurry up and redeem them to enjoy the game and its “plot”.

Active NU Carnival codes (April 2024)

Here are all the working NU Carnival codes for you to redeem and get free rewards:

ILOVENU520 – Free Spirit Gems x300 and Tiny Boost x3

How to redeem NU Carnival codes?

Redeeming codes in this game is quite easy. But if you’re new to the game, you must complete the tutorial. That being said, here are some simple steps to redeem codes in NU Carnival:

Launch the game on your preferred device.

Tap on the three-lined icon at the top-right corner of your screen.

Select Settings and go to the ‘Other’ tab.

Click on the ‘Redeem code’ option.

Enter the code in the box and hit OK to get your free rewards.

The codes expire after a period of time so use them as soon as possible.

List of expired codes

NUC2NDANNIVERSARY – Free Spirit Gems x1000

– Free Spirit Gems x1000 07A6B7VSLMZW45N – Free Spirit Gems x100, Essence Vial (M) x3

– Free Spirit Gems x100, Essence Vial (M) x3 MKBQSMI7VKRZLQG – Free Spirit Gems x300, Essence Vial (M) x1, Coins x20,000

– Free Spirit Gems x300, Essence Vial (M) x1, Coins x20,000 3J7UG6C18U9YZTU – Free Spirit Gems x500

– Free Spirit Gems x500 XYADPYNRKW24XBT – Free Spirit Gems x200

– Free Spirit Gems x200 N4OL6SAT693WHVG – Free Spirit Gems x200 and Tiny Boost x5

– Free Spirit Gems x200 and Tiny Boost x5 E8IIMD0BY7RJXHG – Free Spirit Gems x200

– Free Spirit Gems x200 P2IVQK70IK1RTC4 – Free Spirit Gems x500, Coins x100,000

How to get more NU Carnival codes?

You will find all the new NU Carnival codes right here on this page. We regularly check the developers’ Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages for any new updates. The developers release new codes during new events or when the game hits a new milestone. So make sure you bookmark this page to check back regularly.

