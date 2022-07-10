Pokemon Go players mock Niantic after discovering in-game surveys

Zackerie Fairfax . 16 minutes ago

Players have started encountering in-game surveys while playing Pokemon Go leading them to take to the internet to roast Niantic for “valuing their feedback”.

It’s become increasingly clear that a large portion of Pokemon Go’s core player base isn’t happy with the direction the game is headed.

For months now, players have expressed their opinions on Twitter, Reddit, and various forums giving Niantic direct feedback on the exact issues they have with the game.

However, with no acknowledgment from Niantic, it seems the trainers were being ignored. So, when players started to see a message appear in-game stating “We value your feedback!”, they couldn’t help but poke fun at the gesture.

Pokemon Go surveys met with laughter

Reddit user gabumonkid posted a screenshot of the survey to the TheSilphRoad subreddit. They asked if anyone else had encountered the two-question survey that had seemingly appeared out of the blue.

The survey simply asked two questions: How satisfied are you with Poke mon Go & How likely are you to recommend it. Both could be answered by selecting a number on a scale from 1 to 10.

Players took to the comments to express why they thought the survey was disingenuous. “Since there was no Box for actual Feedback, Niantic will never know how they can do better!” stated one user who thought the survey was insufficient.

Another trainer stated, “As if Niantic has ever taken players’ thoughts into consideration”