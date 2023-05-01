Pokemon Go player shows off insane double shiny luck in the same day

A Pokemon Go player has taken to Reddit to show off the two identical shiny Riolu they found in both Go and Scarlet & Violet on the same day.

When it comes to playing Pokemon games, one of the most popular things to do is hunt for rare shiny variations.

The average shiny rate for Pokemon Go is 1/500, while the odds in mainline games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet begin at 1/4096.

So when a Redditor named homiesarehot found two shiny Riolu on the same day, they were shocked.

Redditor finds two Shiny Riolu on the same day

In two posts shared on the Pokemon Go subreddit, the fan showed off their shiny Riolu in their first post on the subreddit.

“Just hatched this,” it said above the sparkly yellow fighting ‘mon.

Just hours later, Homiesarehot shared another screenshot of a Shiny Riolu — this time inside of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

This means that the avid Pokemon fan managed to accomplish as much as 1/500 and 1/4096 odds in the same day to get identical fighting mon.

Users were quick to congratulate the Shiny Hunting pro in the replies of their posts.

“So lucky. Congratulations,” one replied.

Another said: “Nice Shiny Congratulations! Also a fun thing I kind of noticed is that the S/V one is Level 53 and the GO one is CP 533.”

It is possible to increase the odds of catching a shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it doesn’t negate how lucky the Redditor actually is.

For more Pokemon news and other viral stories, head over to our hub.