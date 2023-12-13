Pokemon Go player presented with classic starter dilemma

A Pokemon Go player faced a classic choice between the Kanto starters thanks to the game’s ongoing Adamant Time event.

Pokemon Go allows players to really feel like trainers encountering and catching Pokemon in their daily lives.

The game even begins by giving players the same choice they faced back in the Generation 1 games between Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle (or Pikachu).

Given how rare the starters typically are, most players are unlikely to face that same choice again, but a trainer in the right place at the right time was, once again, presented with that difficult and important choice.

Pokemon Go trainer asked to choose between classic Kanto starters

Reddit user interestingmandosy shared a screenshot of the dilemma they faced. In it, you can see their avatar standing in front of the three Kanto starters, all waiting for the player to make their choice.

Of course, unlike in the main series games or the first catch of Pokemon Go, the trainer could theoretically catch ’em all. Still, there’s no guarantee the other two will still be there later, so which one to go for first still matters.

This moment is in large part thanks to the ongoing Adamant Time event, which runs until Friday, December 15. While it’s live, certain Pokemon that were available when the game launched in 2016 are far more common, including the three Kanto starters.

The poster doesn’t say whether they picked Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle – or if they managed to catch all three – but this classic choice is bound to remind nostalgic fans of how their own Pokemon adventures started.

