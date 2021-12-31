Pokemon Go New Year’s 2022 Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go New Year’s 2022 event has arrived, meaning there’s a new set of Timed Research tasks for players to complete to earn some great rewards.

As is tradition, Niantic are celebrating New Year’s Eve with a special limited-time event in Pokemon Go. Trainers will see fireworks shooting across the sky and get the chance to encounter loads of party-themed costume Pokemon.

The best way to find these New Year’s Eve costume Pokemon is to complete the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks, which will lead to encounters with the likes of Hoothoot, Wobbuffet, and Wurmple all wearing party hats.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to complete the Timed Research tasks during the New Year’s 2022 event, as well as the exciting rewards you’ll get for doing so.

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2022 Timed Research tasks

These are the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and the rewards that you can earn during the New Year’s 2022 event:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 10 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Walk 1km – 250 Stardust

Make 5 Curveball Throws – 5 Razz Berries

Rewards: Hoothoot encounter, 500 Stardust, 2022 XP

Step 2 of 4

Catch 7 different species of Pokemon – 5 Great Balls

Hatch an Egg – 1000 StardustEvolve 3 Pokemon – 5 Nanab Berries

Rewards: Pikachu encounter, 500 Stardust, 2022 XP

Step 3 of 4

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 5 Pinap Berries

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 500 XP

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Wurmple encounter

Rewards: 1 Poffin, 500 Stardust, 2022 XP

Step 4 of 4

Make 5 Great Throws – 5 Ultra Balls

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy – Wobbuffet encounter

Send 5 Gifts to friends – King’s Rock

Rewards: Slowpoke encounter, 500 Stardust, 2022 XP

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2022 Field Research tasks

These are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards that you can get by spinning PokeStops during the New Year’s 2022 event:

Catch 5 Pokemon – Hoothoot encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon – Slowpoke encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy – Slowpoke encounter

All of these encounters will be wearing special party-theme costumes.

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2022 event special features

As well as the exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks, the Pokemon Go New Year’s 2022 event will feature loads of costume Pokemon to encounter out in the wild, in Raid Battles, and hatching from 7km Eggs.

Shiny hunters will be glad to hear that Shiny Hoothoot is making its Go debut. Trainers can encounter Shiny Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s hat during the event, and regular Shiny Hoothoot once the event finishes.

There are loads of bonuses, too, including double Hatch Stardust, double Hatch Candy, and the distance required to hatch Eggs will be reduced by 50%, meaning now is the perfect time to use up any spare Eggs or Incubators.

Trainers will also be able to see fireworks shooting through the sky on the overworld map from 11pm local time on New Year’s Eve, signaling the end of 2021 and the beginning of a brand new year.