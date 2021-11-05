Why are there fireworks in Pokemon Go? Special event explained

Trainers around the world have noticed fireworks appearing in the sky in Pokemon Go, but why is this happening? Well, there’s actually a simple answer.

Niantic regularly brings new and exciting events to Pokemon Go to keep players entertained. These typically feature new Research tasks, a variety of Legendaries appearing in Raid Battles, and unique wild Pokemon spawns.

Occasionally, though, an event will also alter the overworld map in some way. We recently saw mysterious portals appearing in the sky to mark the Mythical Hoopa’s arrival, and right now there are fireworks exploding in the sky.

But why is this happening? We’re here to shine a light on the fireworks situation, and explain how it links in with the Festival of Lights event that’s currently taking place.

Why are there fireworks in Pokemon Go?

Fireworks are currently appearing in Pokemon Go because of the Festival of Lights, a huge in-game event that is inspired by the Diwali celebrations taking place around the world.

Niantic explained in a blog post that these fireworks will be appearing for the first few days of the event as a “grand display”, so expect to see them lighting up the skies on the map across the weekend.

“The Festival of Lights deserves a grand display, so you’ll be able to enjoy fireworks in Pokémon Go during the first few days of the event as Trainers around the world celebrate the festival of Diwali,” they wrote.

Interestingly, these fireworks also coincide with Guy Fawkes Night in the United Kingdom, where many people also light fireworks, although this is just a coincidence.

So what else is happening during the Festival of Lights?

Good question! The annual Festival of Lights celebration features a bunch of exciting features for Trainers to enjoy, but the biggest is the Pokemon Go debut of Dedenne, the Electric/Fairy-type mouse from Kalos.

Alongside this, players can expect to see Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion return to 5-Star Raids, a switch up of the 7km Egg pool, and the next part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story unlocked.

As for wild spawns, the likes of Magnemite, Electrike, Blitzle, Pikachu, Cottonee, Tynamo, Fennekin, and Dedenne will be appearing more frequently. If you’re lucky, you might also see Darumaka or Litwick!

See everything happening during the Festival of Lights here, and visit our Pokemon Go home page for the latest news, guides, and tips.