Pokemon Go Mega Altaria: Best Moveset for PvP and Raids

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Mega Altaria in Pokemon Go, whether it be for PvP events or Raids.

Gen III Pokemon Altaria is strong on its own, but can get even better with a Mega Evolution.

Mega Altaria is a powerful beast, one that becomes Dragon/Fairy and can be tough to take down thanks to its typing and power.

With that said, here’s a look at the moves Mega Altaria can learn in Pokemon Go, plus best movesets.

Pokemon Go Mega Altaria all moves

Here’s a look at all the moves Mega Altaria can learn in Pokemon Go:

Mega Altaria Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon/STAB)

Peck (Flying)

Mega Altaria Charged Moves

Dragon Pulse (Dragon Pulse/STAB)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy/STAB)

Sky Attack (Flying)

Moonblast (Fairy/STAB)

Pokemon Go Mega Altaria best PvP moveset

The best moveset for Mega Altaria in Pokemon Go for PvP play is to go with Dragon Breath as a Fast Move, and Sky Attack and Moonblast as Charged Moves.

It’s the same moveset that’s recommended for regular Altaria. Dragon Breath is a superior move than Peck and it gets the STAB bonus.

As for the Charged Moves, Moonblast is a knockout punch and gets the STAB bonus thanks to Altaria’s type chance when it Mega Evolves. Sky Attack is a good move to pair it with, given its lower Energy cost.

Be mindful, however, that Mega Altaria is ineligible for the Go Battle League unless exceptions are made during events.

Pokemon Go Mega Altaria best Raid moveset

For Pokemon Go Raids, Mega Altaria’s best moveset is Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam.

This combination is the highest-rated set of moves for Mega Altaria, per Pokemon Go DB.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Altaria’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Check out our other content on the mobile game below:

