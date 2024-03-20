Pokemon Go Altaria best moveset for PvP and Raids

This is the best Altaria moveset to use in Pokemon Go PvP and Raids to get the most out of this meta attacker and win more battles.

Pokemon Go has a lot of great Pokemon to use in PvP, and Altaria is certainly no exception. This is especially true for the Great League where Altaria excels and stands out as one of the best options.

Its phenomenal bulk makes it difficult to remove from the field for most Pokemon that are eligible for the Great League. Also, the Humming Pokemon deals great damage despite having a lower Attack stat thanks to its incredible movepool.

To deal with this damage though you’ll need the best moveset possible and that’s exactly what we’re going to cover in this guide.

Pokemon Go Altaria all moves

Here is every move that Altaria can learn in Pokemon Go:

Altaria Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon/STAB)

Peck (Flying/STAB)

Altaria Charged Moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy/STAB*)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon/STAB)

Moonblast (Fairy/STAB*)

Sky Attack (Flying/STAB)

*Only benefits from STAB during Mega Evolution.

Pokemon Go Altaria best PvP moveset

Altaria’s best PvP moveset is Dragon Breath as its Fast Attack and Sky Attack as its Charged Attack with Moonblast as its coverage move.

Dragon Breath is a fantastic Fast Attack as it deals a lot of damage while also charging up Altaria’s more powerful attacks quickly. This is one of the best Fast Moves in the game and a big reason why Altaria is so strong in PvP.

As for Charged Attacks, Sky Attack is a nice option with it hitting hard and not taking too long to charge up. Thanks to Altaria’s impressive bulk it is not uncommon to be able to fire off multiple Sky Attacks before fainting. Partner with Moonblast for additional coverage against opposing Dark types.

Pokemon Go Altaria best Raid moveset

The best moveset for Altaria in Raids is Dragon Breath + Dragon Pulse for a Dragon-type attacker, though Peck + Sky Attack for a Flying-type attacker is also viable.

Both setups are effective and work well as long as the Raid boss you are facing is weak to either Dragon or Flying-type attacks. Regardless of which moveset you opt for you’ll be able to deal lots of damage using these moves.

Pokemon Go Mega Altaria best moveset

Mega Altaria’s best moveset differs slightly from regular Altaria as it is a Dragon/Fairy type rather than Dragon/Flying type. This typing change means that the best moveset on Mega Altaria is Dragon Breath + Moonblast.

This moveset gives the highest DPS possible assuming that the target does not resist either Dragon-type moves or Fairy-type moves.

