Pokemon Go May Community Day rumors, start date, Swablu leak - Dexerto

Niantic laid the foundations for their Pokemon Go May Community Day with the Luminous Legends X announcement, and the rumor mill of headliners is turning fast as we approach its start date.

On April 26, the developers of the mobile game – available on both iOS and Android devices – confirmed some important details for this month’s event. The start date and time was announced, so fans are just waiting for the final few details to be uncovered before they get a chance to play it in-game.

A quartet of headliner Pokemon have been announced in 2021, including Machop, Roselia, Fletchling, and Snivy. The question remains, though: Who will be picked for May?

Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go May Community Day so far.

When’s the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go players can look forward to a Community Day event going live on May 15, 2021.

These events are local time, so no matter where you’re playing the game you can enjoy the new content from 11AM to 5PM.

How to prepare for Community Days

What to collect

There’s a number of things Pokemon trainers can do to prepare for these, and our tips are full of the essentials.

Rack up as many Pokecoins as you can in Pokemon Go! Spend your Pokecoins to get at least two Incenses! Bring a lot of Pokeballs with you! Collect as much Pokemon Candy as you can for the Headliner, if you want to catch and evolve it!

Exclusive move

Whichever Pokemon is picked for this Community Day will also come with an exclusive move, so that’s another thing to look out for. For example, in the past we’ve seen Machop get Payback when evolved, Roselia get Bullet Seed or Fast Attack as Roserade, and the list goes on.

All the more reason to make sure you have enough Pokemon Candy for the headliner, to evolve and become stronger with this move!

Headliner rumors

Fairy-type or Eeveelution?

So, for the month of May there are a few ways Niantic could go about it.

Logically speaking, there is a Fairy event taking place around the time this Community Day starts up, so there is a chance that we could see a Fairy take centre stage this time – like Spritzee. That would be a full-on Fairy takeover of the mobile game, though, so perhaps they will shake it up with something different instead.

Another rumor connects the upcoming arrival of Sylveon in Pokemon Go with the Community Day, hinting at another possible Eeveelution appears as part of this.

Community Day Leaks: Swablu

Aside from the speculation, PokeMiners have also come forward with an apparent leak of their own, which suggests something is happening soon with Swablu.

In a post to Reddit, they wrote: “Community Day Swablu was added, complete with its ticket for the event. As expected, photobomb surprises and more Swablu in the wild.”

Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen, though it certainly holds more weight that rumors so far. We’ll have to wait and see.

Catch rate and Shiny Odds

For Pokemon Go Community Day events, the catch rate of a specific Pokemon will be increased for a period of time – and so too will the Shiny catch rate.

Shiny Pokemon are very rare in-game, though many trainers have credited CDs in the past for their successful encounters.

May Research Tasks

Catch 5 Pokemon reward – Nidoran or Nidoran

or Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost reward – Poliwag or Vulpix

or Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon reward – Dratini

Catch 10 Pokemon reward – Magikarp

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon reward – Chikorita

May Spotlight Hours

A new set of Spotlight Hours will be available in Pokemon Go for May, too, as confirmed by Niantic.

The #PokemonGo Spotlight Hours for May have been revealed! 🔹 May 4 – Cottonee

🔸 May 11 – Dratini

🔹 May 18 – Alolan Rattata

🔸 May 25 – Marill pic.twitter.com/zNp0tgTeFV — Pokémon News (@PokemonSwordNS) April 27, 2021

These include the following:

Cottonee – May 4

– May 4 Dratini – May 11

– May 11 Alolan Rattata – May 18

– May 18 Marill – May 25

All Community Day Pokemon 2021

Here is a list of all confirmed Community Day Pokemon since the turn of the year.

Four have been announced in total, but May’s addition will take that tally up to five.

Pokemon Month Machop January 2021 Roselia February 2021 Fletchling March 2021 Snivy April 2021

That's everything we know about Pokemon Go's May Community Day for 2021.