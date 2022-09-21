Pokemon Go leak confirms Cosmoem, Morelull & unreleased Pikachu costumes

Pokemon Go dataminers have uncovered brand new Sun & Moon Pokemon coming to the game soon, including Morelull and the Legendary Cosmoem.

In the past few weeks, Pokemon Go players have seen plenty of Sun & Moon Pokemon make their way to the mobile game.

With the introduction of various Ultra Beasts like Kartana and Celesteela, and even the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog, players are excited about what’s coming next.

Now, a new Pokemon Go datamine has revealed more Sun & Moon Pokemon are on the way, including Cosmog’s evolution Cosmoem, Morelull, and brand new costumed Pikachu.

Pokemon Go leaks more Sun & Moon Pokemon

The leak comes from the PokeMiners Twitter account, which showed models for both the standard and shiny variations for a handful of Pokemon.

In particular, it seems that Cosmoem will arrive in Pokemon Go soon, meaning fans will be one step closing to evolving Cosmog into either Solgaleo or Lunala.

Additionally, the leaks showed both Morelull and Shiinotic similar to how Toxapex and Mareenie arrived earlier in September 2022.

Dataminers have also found four new, unreleased costumed Pikachu in the game’s files. There appear to be two new Balloon Pikachu types and two Pikachu wearing floral print shirts.

According to PokemonGoHub.net, the Pikachu wearing a green shirt will be exclusive to the Pokemon Go Safari Zone: Taipei event in October 2022.

As such, it’s likely the Pikachu wearing the purple shirt will also be exclusive to another Safari Zone event, but where that event will take place is still unknown.

While fans knew Cosmoem was likely coming soon, the confirmation of its presence in game files is likely a relief for those who are interested in evolving the adorable, nebulous Pokemon.

Hopefully, this means that Sun & Moon’s box Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo and Lunala won’t be far behind.