Pokemon Go datamine hints at Sun & Moon Legendaries coming soon

Recent datamines for the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 reveal quest dialogue that seems to hint at both Solgaleo and Lunala coming to the game soon.

The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 event wrapped up on August 27, 2022, at 6PM in each trainer’s local time.

Players could take part in the Radiant Reunion Special Research quest, which saw Professor Willow returning home after briefly disappearing.

Interestingly, dataminers found dialogue from the Radiant Reunion quest that strongly suggests Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Solgaleo and Lunala will arrive in Pokemon Go soon.

Pokemon Go datamines hint at Sun & Moon Legendaries

Niantic Professor Willow returns in the Radiant Reunion quest, sporting a new look after his time in Ultra Space.

The datamined text comes from PokemonGoHub.net, which revealed the dialogue from the Radiant Reunion quest a day before it went live.

Much of the text has to do with Willow’s encounter with the Ultra Beasts after jumping into an Ultra Wormhole.

However, in the final portion of the quest, Professor Willow has an interesting bit of dialogue about his time in Ultra Space and the feelings it gave him.

“No, it was more than a feeling. It was like I was surrounded by a protective presence—warm like the sun and calm like the moon.”

The specific mention of both the sun and moon immediately bring to mind Generation 7’s box Legendary Pokemon: Solgaleo and Lunala.

Pokemon Company Generation 7’s Solgaleo represents the sun, while Lunala represents the moon.

Of course, this text could simply be a reference to the name of Generation 7’s mainline games: Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon.

However, the context in which Professor Willow mentioned the sun and the moon seem to suggest the two Legendary Pokemon’s involvement in protecting Willow from the dangers of Ultra Space.

Still, while heavily suggested Solgaleo and Lunala’s inclusion is still unconfirmed.

For now, players will just have to wait and see exactly when and how Niantic chooses to introduce Alola’s Legendary duo.