Pokemon Go community baffled after trainer fills bag with over 40,000 items

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Pokemon Go players were astounded to see one trainer have a bag filled with over 40,000 Items, baffling onlookers who were mystified at how he managed to stack them.

There’s a particular problem that Pokemon Go players routinely experience that has to do with storage management. Too many times are people denied PokeStop spins or Battle rewards for not having enough space in their Bags.

Though Niantic have been slowly introducing quality of life updates to help players skirt some effects of the rampant hoarding, it’s still a frequent issue.

One player found themselves in quite a hole thanks to their insane stockpile of different Poke Balls, which had some trainers scratching their heads for how it got that bad.

Pokemon Go players find themselves constantly deleting items so as not to overflow.

Redditor ‘bellbang99’ flexed their Pokemon Go overages which showed them packing about 120x the amount of space the game gave them.

In a bag that can only carry 350, their poor avatar was lugging 41,211 items, which included maxed out Gifts, over 30 Lure Modules, and 12,459 Poke Balls.

There’s no telling what else the player was hauling but it’s clear that catching Pokemon might not be their main priority in their playthrough.

More than anything, some PoGo players were wondering just how someone could rack up so many items without getting stopped by the system.

“How?” one person asked. Another player replied in kind with: “Same question here. Genuinely confused.”

Luckily there were some people who were able to provide some answers: “You get items from raids and from adventure sync regardless if your bag is full or not. Quite an achievement but not worth it.”

For those people that really want to test the limit of Pokemon Go’s bag, you can do it too – however disruptive it might be for overall gameplay.