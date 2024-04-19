Pokemon Go Bellsprout Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Bellsprout Community Day on April 20, 2024, comes with a Special Research quest. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete it.

Pokemon Go‘s next Community Day will headline the Grass/Poison-type Bellsprout on April 20, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During the event, or up to two hours after, those who evolve a Weepinbell will receive a Victreebel that knows the Grass-type Charged Attack Magical Leaf. The Community Day will also feature bonuses like double Candy for catching Pokemon and 3-hour Incense.

The event will also feature a Special Research quest that fans can complete. Let’s go over everything you need to know about completing each task and earning your rewards.

How to complete the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Bellsprout Community Day can be found below:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Bellsprout – Bellsprout Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: x3000 Stardust, Bellsprout Encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Bellsprout – Bellsprout Encounter

Evolve 3 Bellsprout – x30 Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: x4500XP, Bellsprout Encounter, x1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Bellsprout – Bellsprout Encounter

Evolve a Weepinbell – x50 Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: x4500 Stardust, Weepinbell Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Bellsprout Encounter

Claim Reward! – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: x5500XP, Victreebel Encounter, x3 Rare Candy

