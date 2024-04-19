GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Bellsprout Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Philip Trahan
Bellsprout in a battle from the Pokemon animeThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s Bellsprout Community Day on April 20, 2024, comes with a Special Research quest. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete it.

Pokemon Go‘s next Community Day will headline the Grass/Poison-type Bellsprout on April 20, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During the event, or up to two hours after, those who evolve a Weepinbell will receive a Victreebel that knows the Grass-type Charged Attack Magical Leaf. The Community Day will also feature bonuses like double Candy for catching Pokemon and 3-hour Incense.

The event will also feature a Special Research quest that fans can complete. Let’s go over everything you need to know about completing each task and earning your rewards.

Niantic

How to complete the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Bellsprout Community Day can be found below:

Step 1 of 4

  • Make 5 Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout – Bellsprout Encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: x3000 Stardust, Bellsprout Encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

  • Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout – Bellsprout Encounter
  • Evolve 3 Bellsprout – x30 Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: x4500XP, Bellsprout Encounter, x1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout – Bellsprout Encounter
  • Evolve a Weepinbell – x50 Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: x4500 Stardust, Weepinbell Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

  • Claim Reward! – x15 Ultra Balls
  • Claim Reward! – Bellsprout Encounter
  • Claim Reward! – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: x5500XP, Victreebel Encounter, x3 Rare Candy

That’s everything you need to know about the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research quest in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Pokemon
Niantic responds to Pokemon Go avatar complaints amid redesign controversy
Noelle Corbett
mega blaziken pokemon go
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Mega Blaziken: Best moveset for PvP and Raids
Raissa Jerez
mega swampert pokemon go
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Mega Swampert: Best moveset for PvP and Raids
Raissa Jerez
Pokemon Go avatar with target behind them and city.
Pokemon
Pokemon Go’s avatar update missed the mark for helping players express themselves
Em Stonham
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech