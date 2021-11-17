Pokemon Go BD & SP event Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Pokemon Go’s BD & SP event has arrived, celebrating the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with a new Collection Challenge and some exclusive Field Research tasks.

Niantic regularly marks the release of new Pokemon games with special events in Pokemon Go, and that’s no different for the highly-anticipated Gen 4 remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch.

The BD & SP event will be split into two parts, with different features in each. As well as switching up the Raid Boss schedule, there are new costumes for the Gen 4 starters, which come together to form a themed Collection Challenge.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to complete the BD & SP Collection Challenge, as well as the rewards on offer for completing the event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Contents

Pokemon Go BD & SP event Collection Challenge explained

You’ll need to catch the following costumed Pokemon to complete the BD & SP Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Turtwig wearing Lucas’s hat Wild encounter (Part 1)

Field Research reward (Part 2) Chimchar wearing Lucas’s hat Wild encounter (Part 1)

Field Research reward (Part 2) Piplup wearing Lucas’s hat Wild encounter (Part 1)

Field Research reward (Part 2) Turtwig wearing Dawn’s hat Field Research reward (Part 1)

Wild encounter (Part 2) Chimchar wearing Dawn’s hat Field Research reward (Part 1)

Wild encounter (Part 2) Piplup wearing Dawn’s hat Field Research reward (Part 1)

Wild encounter (Part 2)

Once you’ve collected all of these costumed Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with a Frosslass encounter, 1000XP, and 3000 Stardust. The progress will also be added to your Elite Collector Medal.

In Part 1 of the BD & SP event, Pokemon wearing Lucas’s hat will be available in the wild, while Pokemon wearing Dawn’s hat will be available as Field Research rewards. The opposite is true in Part 2.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go BD & SP Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get during the BD & SP event, as well as the rewards on offer for completing them:

Catch 2 Turtwig – Dawn’s hat Turtwig (Part 1), Lucas’s hat Turtwig (Part 2)

– Dawn’s hat Turtwig (Part 1), Lucas’s hat Turtwig (Part 2) Catch 2 Chimchar – Dawn’s hat Chimchar (Part 1), Lucas’s hat Chimchar (Part 2)

– Dawn’s hat Chimchar (Part 1), Lucas’s hat Chimchar (Part 2) Catch 2 Piplup – Dawn’s hat Piplup (Part 1), Lucas’s hat Piplup (Part 2)

– Dawn’s hat Piplup (Part 1), Lucas’s hat Piplup (Part 2) Trade a Pokemon – Burmy encounter

– Burmy encounter Win a Raid – Bagon encounter

– Bagon encounter Win a Level 3 or higher Raid – Shieldon encounter

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the BD & SP event. As you can see from the list above, the rewards on offer will change depending on which part of the event is ongoing.

If you can’t find any costumed Pokemon in the wild, completing these Field Research tasks might be the best way to get them and complete your Collection Challenge.

Pokemon Go BD & SP event start date and time

The BD & SP event in Pokemon Go begins on November 16 and ends on November 21, but it’s actually split into two parts. You can see dates and times for each part below:

Advertisement

BD & SP Part 1: November 16 at 10AM until November 18 at 10AM local time.

November 16 at 10AM until November 18 at 10AM local time. BD & SP Part 2: November 18 at 10AM until November 21 at 8PM local time.

Part 1 of the event is themed after Brilliant Diamond, with Pokemon like Seel, Murkrow, Aron, Buneary, Poochyena, Stunky, and the Sinnoh starters wearing Lucas’s hat appearing more frequently in the wild.

Read More: All upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokemon Go

Part 2 of the event is themed after Shining Pearl, with Pokemon like Pinsir, Misdreavus, Glameow, Houndor, Spheal, and the Sinnoh starters wearing Dawn’s hat appearing more frequently in the wild.

Once you’ve completed this Collection Challenge, check out the other BD & SP event features here and see which Legendaries you can battle with the current Raid Boss schedule.