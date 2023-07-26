Pokemon fan proposes to girlfriend with custom Charizard card

A Pokemon fan has gotten creative with their proposal by designing a custom Charizard card.

The 1st Edition Base Set Shadowless Charizard card is among the most sought-after pieces for TCG collectors. However, people have to look out for fakes considering the card is also one of the most commonly reproduced.

Besides collecting authentic Charizards, some Pokemon fans have recreated the cards for fun – including this cursed edition.

The love of Pokemon can also bring relationships together – like this couple who became engaged from a custom Charizard card.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon fan’s girlfriend accepts Charizard proposal

The Pokemon Company

A Reddit user posted how they proposed to their girlfriend on the Pokemon subreddit. The OP created a customized “Proposal Charizard,” complete with the move “Will You Marry Me?” and the species holding a ring. The bottom description reads, “I choose you. Will you choose me too?”

“I hope you had a fire energy card handy to use the move,” one player wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Forcing her to say yes by making that retreat cost so high is evil. No, but seriously, congratulations,” another person remarked.

Article continues after ad

In the comment section, the post author revealed how the proposal happened. “We were out walking. I don’t get as many packets as I used to, and because Charizard is difficult to get I told her I’d bought a random pack out of the blue and got Charizard. She wanted to see, so I pulled it out and put it in her hand face down.”

Apart from proposals, Pokemon fans have practiced their creativity with several gifts inspired by the popular franchise. One Pokemon Go mom received a Mother’s Day-themed postcard, a Lapras sticker, and a wrapped box.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, another Pokemon fan got a customized Blastoise card for Father’s Day. Check out our article to find out his reaction.