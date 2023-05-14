Pokemon Go player receives adorable Mother’s Day present

A Pokemon Go mom thanked her husband and children for a thoughtful and crafty Mother’s Day present.

Pokemon Go allows players to explore the real world with in-person raids and hatch Eggs. However, issues with Adventure Sync Rewards have prevented Niantic from accurately recording steps. Additionally, users can visit nearby or far-away landmarks that serve as Pokestops and Gyms.

The Pokemon franchise has collected many fans since its inception. Therefore, items based on the series make perfect gifts for fans of the mobile game.

Now, one lucky Pokemon Go player received a Mother’s Day present featuring a postcard and Lapras sticker.

Pokemon Go mom grateful for Mother’s Day present

The Pokemon Company

Reddit user merganzer posted her Mother’s Day present on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The gift included a themed postcard, a Lapras sticker, and a wrapped box from the Pokemon Go Fest printables page. According to the OP, the postcard Backyard Garden “depicts the 50 pounds of hail the shade cloth collected in a storm last week.”

In the comment section, fellow Pokemon Go users offered to send merganzer Lapras stickers. Previously, the OP didn’t think the item existed in the mobile game.

“This is so cute and sweet! Happy Mother’s Day,” MikaTheMighty85 wrote.

“This is wholesome!! Have a great Mother’s Day,” Fluffy_Design_8226 said.

Besides Mother’s Day presents, one Pokemon Go player recently received the ‘perfect gift.’ The user obtained a postcard from Jyväskylä, Finland, featuring the ‘sexy Treecko sticker.’

“Ok that’s amazing. Sometimes you just have to clap,” said one trainer.

Another Pokemon Go user said, “If someone sent me that I’d pin it straight away.”

What’s the best Pokemon gift you’ve ever gotten? Check out our article on the best Pokemon toys of 2023 for the fans in your life.