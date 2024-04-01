Pokemon TCG fan gets insane Charizard birthday surprise: “What are the chances?”

One Pokemon TCG fan got an incredible treat after a birthday surprise held a little more than the person buying the gift ever could have imagined.

A Pokemon TCG fan got the birthday present of a lifetime when a thoughtful gift turned into so much more. One collector bought the Pokemon TCG 151’s rarest Charizard as a gift, only for the Booster Pack alongside said card to feature exactly the same card again.

Pokemon TCG collector u/violetlightbulb has revealed the situation in a Reddit post, sharing their alleged story with the headline “What. Are. The. Chances.” However, it should be noted, they have chosen not to share pictures for privacy reasons, so this post hasn’t been entirely proven just yet.

Explaining the story, the person behind the original post says, “So I just went to a card store to buy the 151 full art charizard (the one with him flying) for my boyfriends birthday. It’s $130 dollars and he’s wanted it FOREVER. He has the other two, just needed this last one to complete the set. I buy it, I’m feeling super excited to give it to him.”

They add they bought two Pokemon TCG 151 Booster Packs, so they could pretend that they pulled the Charizard SIR from theirs “so he wouldn’t feel bad that I bought it.”

Finally, they say, “I allow him to go first. And he opens his pack. And he pulls the first full art Charmander, then the second full art Charmeleon, AND THEN THE FULL ART CHARIZARD I JUST PAYED 130 DOLLARS FOR THAT IS SITTING IN MY PACK.”

Other Pokemon TCG fans in the comments are thrilled with the story, and the idea of the pull of a lifetime happening as a birthday present. One comment says, “That is gonna be such an amazing story to tell in a few years omg lol”.

Replying to the post, the person behind the post adds, “Honestly the best part is his best friend was FILMING him because he thought I put the card in his pack. So now we have a video of him freaking the fuck out while I’m just in stunned silence”.

Another kind comment says, “Two Charizards are better than one! Anyway, you are a keeper, I hope your bf knows that.” Then, another comment adds, “I’d hold on to that forever. That’s unforgettable”