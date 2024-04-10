Charizard collector confesses they “may have a problem” with their Pokemon TCG collection

What’s your favorite Pokemon? A Pokemon TCG collector took to social media lately to confess that they “may have a problem” to other fans.

Do you collect any specific types of Pokemon cards? Focused collections can be a lot of fun, even if they’re accidental – and a Pokemon TCG collector took to social media lately to display their collection of 151 Pokemon cards that had a heavy focus on Charmander and its evolutions.

Popping up in this Reddit post, the collector in question unveiled their binder of 151 gems – featuring a full page of Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard Special Illustration Rares to kick things off. Other highlights included the other Starter SIRs and some incredible Supporter cards.

In fact, it’s safe to say OP has almost every valuable chase card from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151. Other Pokemon TCG collectors in the Subreddit were suitably impressed (and mildly concerned) by the immense display.

One fan in the replies joked, “Looks like you got 151 problems, but a Zard ain’t one.” Another queried whether OP was a new collector or if they just “really, really liked 151”.

Other collectors encouraged OP to sell their duplicates and spare cards, with one person advising, “If you don’t need all those dupes, I would sell them now in order to buy any cards you are missing for your master set.” Another told them to simply get a bigger binder.

Some fans even joked that OP was to blame for them not being able to find their chase cards, with one person saying, “So that’s where all the chases I’ve been after to complete my set have gone”.

If you’re a fan of Pokemon 151, make sure to keep an eye on the resale prices at the moment. The set appears to be facing some turbulence on the card market right now, so if you’re planning to buy or sell singles then it’s worth taking your time to research.