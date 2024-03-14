Pokemon TCG fans love 7 year old’s “holy grail” creation

Have you ever made your own Pokemon card? One Pokemon TCG player took to social media lately to share an incredible design made by their 7-year-old niece and other fans loved it.

If you’re a Pokemon fan, chances are that you’ve doodled your favorite ‘mons at least once or twice. Imagining what Pokemon might be like in real life or what you may be like as a Trainer can be a lot of fun as a fan of the franchise.

One Pokemon TCG collector took to r/PokemonTCG lately to share an adorable custom card that their 7-year-old niece made for them – and the other fans in the thread were obsessed.

Pokemon TCG players adore “beautiful chase card” creation

A Pokemon TCG player posted a snap of a handmade card on Reddit recently with the caption “My [7-year-old] niece just gifted me my most valuable card”. The post features both the front and the back of the card, showing off the adorable design.

The other Pokemon TCG players in the Subreddit were immediately obsessed with the handmade card, with one person commenting “Damn, with the upside-down error back too. It’d definitely be cute to put it in a slab.” The backing of Pokemon cards has been a hot topic as of late.

Another viewer complimented the artwork by saying, “That’s really sweet and super well done for her age! The little details really made me smile.”

Other fans agreed that getting a protective slab would be worth it and came up with a plan to get it officially graded so the artwork would live on for as long as possible. Some suggested getting a custom slab for the piece while others said OP should send it in to PSA as a 1 of 1 card.

One viewer suggested keeping the card safe until the niece turned 30, saying, ” She’ll be back into Pokemon at that age, as is tradition, and will be over the moon to see it.” Other commenters loved this idea, with one saying that OP should draw her a Raichu card to go along with it.

For all the stories about terrible pull rates and scams in the TCG community, it’s lovely to see one with such a heartwarming feel to it. There are so many great artists in the community – one of them even offered to redraw the card for OP’s niece in the comments, which was very thoughtful.